DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today provided notice of a change in time and location for the company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of Aptiv's stakeholders, the company will adjourn the previously called 2020 Annual Meeting to 1 p.m. Dublin time (GMT +1), or 8 a.m. Eastern time (EDT) on April 23, 2020, and hold its Annual Meeting by way of a virtual-only webcast. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2020 can attend, and ask questions at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/APTV2020 by using the 16-digit control number included in the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice last received.
The Company urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.