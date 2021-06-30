PLEASANTON, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apton Biosystems, Inc., a developer of Super-Res sequencing and single-molecule detection systems for large-scale clinical applications, such as early cancer detection and population sequencing, today announced the close of a $24 million Series-A financing. The financing was led by Kern Capital with participation by new and existing investors including Casdin Capital and Khosla Ventures. Concurrent with the financing, Jay Kern of Kern Capital has joined Apton's board of directors.
Apton intends to use the funds to continue developing its Super-Res sequencing and single-molecule proteomics detection systems. "Genomics and advanced proteomics are utilized in a minority of clinical applications today, but have the potential to unlock the answers to every facet of human biology," said John Hanna, CEO of Apton Biosystems, Inc. "This funding allows us to continue building the team and technology to address the challenges in reaching the scale necessary for routine clinical use."
"Sequencing is key to providing timely diagnosis and treatment of viral, oncologic, and chronic diseases," said Jay Kern of Kern Capital. "Apton's breakthrough technology platform combines super-resolution imaging with simple, low-cost consumables that will enable population-scale sequencing to be pervasive in healthcare diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. We are thrilled to partner with Apton in advancing this exciting technology."
Since its founding in 2012, Apton Biosystems has developed expertise in super-resolution imaging optics and consumables aimed at RNA and DNA sequencing and single-molecule proteomics. Apton has raised venture funding from notable firms such as Khosla Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Cowen Investments, Kern Capital, and Casdin Capital.
About Apton
Apton Biosystems, Inc., is a Pleasanton, California-based developer of Super-Res™ sequencing and single-molecule detection systems for large-scale clinical applications such as early cancer detection and population sequencing. Apton has re-imagined the optical systems for sequencing using super-resolution to evaluate molecules spaced closer than a wavelength of light. Apton's Super-Res™ technology sequences tens of billions of reads in a single run using simple, un-patterned flow cells that lower variable costs.
