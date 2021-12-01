BERWICK, Maine, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APX Net, a communications service provider specializing in complex, multilocation high-speed data networks, has been honored by AT&T Partner Exchange with the 2021 Fusion Award for Strategic Growth at the AT&T Fusion 2021 event.
APX Net was recognized as a top performing solution provider within the AT&T Partner Exchange program and was presented with a Strategic Growth Award for its work in accelerating their sales with AT&T Partner Exchange.
"We're excited to be recognized as a top performer in the AT&T Partner Exchange," said Jeff Wood, President of APX Net. "Our relationship with AT&T helps APX Net to deliver critical connectivity solutions to our enterprise business clients leveraging the extensive AT&T data network. This award highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. We greatly value and appreciate our AT&T relationship and look forward to future growth."
"The AT&T Partner Exchange Fusion awards recognize solution providers for outstanding sales revenue and top product growth that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction," said Rick Chapes, Area Vice president, AT&T Partner Exchange. "We are excited to work with solution providers like APX Net to deliver powerful business solutions that help transform and accelerate their business for end users."
The AT&T Partner Exchange is a unique partner program that enables solution providers to earn recurring revenue with customized product offers, co-branding capabilities and access to tools and open APIs while owning the end-customer relationship.
The AT&T Partner Exchange Awards were established shortly after the launch of the program in 2013 to celebrate partner successes and achievements.
About APX Net
APX Net is a carrier-agnostic communications service provider specializing in complex, multilocation high-speed data networks. APX Net designs, installs and manages multicarrier fiber-optic networks for customers with bandwidth-intensive needs, such as video and cloud applications. The company also offers a single point of contact for customer service and consolidated billing for data network services, including dedicated internet access, private line, wide area network (WAN), SD-WAN and SD-Internet. APX Net's services are available in the top 20 U.S. metro markets and most Tier 2 and 3 rural markets nationwide through a network of authorized sales representatives. http://www.apxnet.com.
