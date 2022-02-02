REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AQ Technology Partners, the leading middle market investment bank focused on M&A, recapitalizations, and growth capital for software and software-enabled businesses, today announced that Sam Barden has been promoted to Managing Director.
Barden's experience spans more than ten years as an investment banker, including dozens of closed deals and billions in shareholder liquidity. As a Director at AQ for the last three years, Barden has developed a track record of delivering superior outcomes to clients, and has proven his ability to be a trusted advisor to the Board of Directors and CEOs of growing mid-market software companies.
As part of AQ's founding team, Barden has been an instrumental contributor in all facets of building and growing the firm. In particular, he has played key roles in the sourcing and successful execution of numerous notable closed transactions in a range of application and infrastructure software sub-sectors including MarTech, HR Tech, Digital Health, Cloud Infrastructure, and IT Security and Risk.
"I have worked with multiple excellent investment bankers over the course of my career, yet Sam truly stands out among them," said Matt Stevens, CEO of AppNeta. "I was blown away by Sam's value-added perspectives, 24/7 commitment, and consistent focus on process strategy and achieving a superior outcome for all of AppNeta's stakeholders."
"Sam's influence and outstanding contributions have been evident from the firm's inception, and we're excited to recognize Sam's achievements and impact as a top strategic advisor in the software middle market," said Patrick Manion, AQ Managing Partner. "It's this sort of commitment and results-focus that drives AQ's success and reputation in the market, and we look forward to seeing how Sam continues to help accelerate AQ's momentum."
About AQ Technology Partners
AQ Technology Partners is a leading middle market investment bank focused on M&A, recapitalizations, and growth capital for software and software-enabled businesses. We bring relationships, access, process, best practices, and expertise to help our clients identify, navigate and maximize strategic alternatives.
