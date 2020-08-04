BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, today announced that its Cloud Native Security Platform is available through Red Hat® Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace that makes it easier to discover and access certified software for container-based environments across the hybrid cloud.
Built in partnership by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software products, including the Aqua Platform.
The Aqua Platform provides full visibility into application activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks, providing transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua's native integration with OpenShift provides a full-stack security solution for our joint customers, automating security controls in CI/CDs like OpenShift Pipelines and enforcing application immutability in production.
The Red Hat Marketplace makes it easy for users to find and purchase the Aqua Platform, and they can then use the on-demand deployment capability to install and evaluate Aqua with zero touch and minimal configuration. Existing customers can also use the same on-demand, zero-touch environment to purchase additional licenses.
"Enterprise buying patterns are increasingly shifting toward automated, online billing mechanisms that allow companies to leverage existing cloud or services budgets, as well the flexibility to utilize OPEX budgets for software purchases when necessary," said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua. "By working more closely with our industry-leading partners like Red Hat and IBM, we are able to leverage the multitude of sales platforms they offer to help accelerate time-to-value for our joint customers while growing our business efficiently."
"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase the Aqua Platform that is tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploy and manage Aqua on Kubernetes-native infrastructure to secure your applications."
All solutions available through the Red Hat Marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. The Red Hat Marketplace can be found at https://marketplace.redhat.com/en-us/products/aqua-security.
About Aqua Security
Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world's largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.
Press inquiries:
Rachel Kaseroff
RJK Communications
Rachel@rjkcommunications.net
+1 (415) 341-5625