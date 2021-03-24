SWANTON, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AquaBlok, Ltd. is teaming with the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Minnesota to deliver a technical seminar via webcast on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 for 135 member firms, representing over 7,500 employees in the consulting engineering business in Minnesota. As part of the ACEC/MN's "Sponsored Virtual Brown Bag" program, AquaBlok's Geotechnical Sales Manager, Andy Durham, P.E. will be presenting the seminar entitled, "Composite Bentonite Aggregate for Geotechnical Sealing Applications" as a webcast event at no cost to ACEC/MN members. The seminar will focus on innovative Composite Bentonite Aggregate geotechnical sealing applications such as trench dams, cutoff walls, dam and levee cores, pond lining and sealing, and various types of infrastructure repairs.
ACEC/MN coordinates the virtual education program to offer sponsor partners a platform to showcase new technology, products, techniques, and services that help engineers advance the possibilities of their field and deliver outstanding results for their clients. Member attendees are active in many engineering fields, including structural, road, rail, water / air transportation, power generation / transfer, mechanical, electrical, geotechnical, environmental, clean wastewater, and more. "Technical seminars like these help the ACEC/MN mission to provide opportunities for members to enhance business skills," said Executive Director Jonathan Curry, MPA. "The partnership with AquaBlok comes at a strategic time when engineers are seeking solutions to use in the design and construction of projects being funded by increased infrastructure spending."
ACEC/MN is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the largest national organization of engineers engaged in the practice of consulting engineering located in Washington, DC. ACEC represents the 50 states and Puerto Rico; employing 300,000 design professionals; responsible for more than $100 billion of private and public works annually.
AquaBlok Ltd.
Headquartered in Swanton, OH, AquaBlok, Ltd. is a manufacturer of composite materials utilizing a proprietary coating and amendment approach. The company has a long history in the environmental industry with a range of products widely accepted in sediment remediation projects. AquaBlok also specializes in bentonite-based products for geotechnical applications, including trench dams and anti-seep collars, cutoff trenches for hydraulic barriers, dam and levee fortification, pond and irrigation channel lining and sealing, and repairs of structures, pipes, wildlife damage, and sinkholes.
