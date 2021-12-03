ATHENS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception, aquaManager has strived to revolutionize the world of aquaculture. The solutions provided by the team are designed to sweep away the dated processes traditionally used, and enable organizations to control the business, optimize efficiency, reduce waste, increase sustainability and achieve complete traceability.
aquaManager's autonomous hardware and IoT platform are part of this solution. It allows Kılıç Deniz's production team to control water quality in the four main production locations, identify areas of concern and react quickly to prevent major issues. In parallel, the mobile applications, designed to transform and digitize production operations, support decentralized data entry directly by the production personnel. The integrated solution provides the production management team of the group with real-time production information, allowing them to understand what is happening as it happens.
In order tο provide seamless access to information, no matter the location, the software is hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, offering robust availability across the globe.
With the grow-out stage often considered as the most expensive process of fish farming, this real-time overview ensures organizations are able to optimize their growth, reduce costs, and significantly improve their efficiency. The unique ecosystem provides complete visibility to all interested parties, both internally and externally.
As competition increases, the ability to provide complete transparency and the most up-to-date information is essential in helping aquaculture organizations to stand out from the crowd. To ensure that customers can enjoy the most relevant information in real-time, aquaManager leverages IoT and automatic data capture, together with onsite data registration through mobile apps, providing unprecedented visibility on the condition of the farms. Having a complete production overview also helps companies ensure environmental sustainability and maximize fish welfare.
With this technology already being used to transform the aquaculture industry, aquaManager solidifies the long-term partnership with Kılıç Deniz. The incorporation of advanced solutions that are part of the aquaManager ecosystem paves the way for the future of fish farming. Formed in 1991, Kılıç Deniz Ürünleri's mission is to ensure that everybody can enjoy the very best nutrition through healthy generations of fish, and with activities spanning across the globe, the shift towards IoT and the adoption of advanced technology will help revolutionize their operations.
Excited to be strengthening the partnership with aquaManager, Hakan Uyanık, CEO at Kılıç Deniz said, "We are really excited to augment our partnership with the aquaManager team, with the addition of innovative technologies that are integral parts of our shift towards the full digitalization of our production. Technologies that will allow us to enjoy not only real-time overview and insights but also provide the tools to enhance our sustainability and continue to grow the healthiest fish possible."
A truly global brand, Kılıç Deniz Ürünleri has been utilizing aquaManager software for several years, and the additional tools and modules will integrate seamlessly with the existing software. This integration is vital, and the cloud-based infrastructure will ensure they will always be able to access real-time data, with aquaManager being a one-stop mission control system.
"We have been working with the team at Kılıç Deniz for many years, and they are as much our friends as they are customers", said Kostas Seferis, Founder of aquaManager. "The success of the project was ensured by the excellent collaboration with the Kılıç Deniz team and the shared vision of both parties; A vision that has the digital farm and the intelligent biomass production at the center of any business strategy in the aquaculture sector."
