TYSONS, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquanta Inc. announced today that it has partnered with Great River Energy (Maple Grove, MN) to bring its market-leading Aquanta Smart Water Heater Controller and platform to GRE member cooperatives. The Master Services Agreement provides discounted pricing for Aquanta's WiFi and new cellular radio versions, as well as access to Aquanta Fleet Management tools and data reporting.
Water heater load control has played a key grid management role across GRE's service territory for decades, with over 110,000 water heaters participating in GRE members' various programs. "Aquanta brings flexibility, both in terms of communications media as well as control strategies," noted Jeff Haase, Manager, Member Services & End Use Strategy at GRE. "We see this type of smart, 2-way communicating control as a key component of our future grid management strategy."
Launch partner cooperatives include Minnesota Valley (Jordan, MN), Runestone (Alexandria, MN), Steele Waseca (Owatonna, MN), and Todd-Wadena (Wadena, MN), using their Aquantas in ongoing load shifting and peak load management programs, as well as existing water heater replacement programs.
"We can't be more excited to be working with GRE and its members. No one has more experience with water heater load control in the country, so this relationship is a great vote of confidence in the Aquanta system and smart water heater control more generally," stated Matt Carlson, CEO of Aquanta Inc. "Our platform is particularly well suited to the needs of cooperative utilities, and smart water heater control has proven to be a cost effective, easy to integrate load management tool for them."
About Aquanta Inc.
Tysons, VA-based Aquanta Inc. develops innovative products and technologies that address climate change and enhance energy efficiency, with specific focus on the energy usage, inefficiencies and grid integration opportunities inherent in our water heating and plumbing systems. For more information on Aquanta, please visit http://www.aquanta.io.
