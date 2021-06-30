NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the creative alliance, Aquario and NedGraphics will integrate Adobe's Textile Designer technology and be compatible with Adobe's PDF Print Engine, creating the industry's most advanced apparel and textile design portfolio. Aquario expects to release their new product in the next few months.
Mike Scrutton, Director of Print Technology and Strategy at Adobe announced the partnership at the Digital Textile Printing US conference in Phoenix, Arizona. "Adobe's partnership with Aquario and NedGraphics enables the combination of our technologies to create a powerful textile design solution that should be part of every fashion designer's tool set."
"Integrating Adobe technology into our specialized design applications, will further strengthen our capabilities as we provide design teams with some of the most popular tools on the market," added Matt Forman, President of Aquario Design.
Serving some of the world's best-known fashion brands and retailers, NedGraphics understands departmental specialization and design needs vary from company to company. This enlarged product portfolio establishes NedGraphics as the ideal one stop shop for professional design software.
"With continued pressure to shorten collection lead times and the need to manage increasingly distributed design teams, it is imperative for brands and retailers to implement specialized design technology to remain competitive. The complementary NedGraphics, Aquario & Adobe solutions portfolio provides design teams across all departments with multiple points of entry and unlimited upgrade path scalability, supported by the most experienced team of industry specialists," said Geoff Taylor, President of NedGraphics.
Anticipated Benefits for Brands, Retail and Textile Design Teams:
- Powerful textile design applications enhanced with Adobe Textile Designer technology
- Single source for fashion and textile design solutions that meet the needs of designers across departments and experience levels
- Broad range of apparel and textile design solutions, extending the capabilities of Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, that enhance collaboration, accelerate productivity, and increase accuracy
- Solution upgrade path, from simple to complex design tasks, to accompany growing design departments, catering for varying budgets
NedGraphics Inc. and Aquario Design Inc. are portfolio companies of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.com or http://www.aquariodesign.com
For more information on Adobe textile workflows, visit https://www.adobe.com/go/textiles
Geoff Taylor
President, NedGraphics Inc.
Matt Forman
President, Aquario Design Inc.
