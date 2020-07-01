HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaTech Imaging Solutions, a global leader in photographic accessories, is proud to announce the release of its new REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C, a culmination of 20 years of design and field testing by the AquaTech Team.
As the first official water housing for Hasselblad's X System, the REFLEX Water Housing, together with the X1D II 50C and XCD Lens range, offers the highest optical performance and unparalleled image quality that Hasselblad is renowned for. "To combine a medium format digital camera of this calibre with our new REFLEX Water Housing is a dream of ours, and we are very excited to share this new collaboration with the Hasselblad and AquaTech global communities," says Managing Director of AquaTech Alan Love.
The REFLEX Water Housing features the interchangeable P-Series and PD-Series Lens Port System which supports the full range of XCD lenses. The REFLEX is equipped with 2 quick release clips for quick closing and securing (with safety latches), 2 new electronic AF shutter release controls for effortless shooting in either portrait or landscape orientation, an ergonomic zoom control, and a ¼"-20 tripod mounting point. Camera control is offered via tactile push button controls on the housings backplate, allowing simple and intuitive control over important camera settings.
"This exciting collaboration with AquaTech takes our most portable medium format camera even further, giving our innovative X1D II platform more creative freedom thanks to REFLEX for the X System," says Hasselblad Marketing Manager Bronius Rudnickas.
The REFLEX Water Housing weighs only 1.6kg (3.52 lbs), is waterproof down to 10 meters (33ft) and is highly portable, making it the perfect water housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C camera.
"We are very pleased to release the REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C. We're proud to be able to open new creative opportunities for X1D II users, and we are excited to see some of the high-quality work that will be achieved with this collaboration between AquaTech and Hasselblad," says Love.
The REFLEX is also compatible with our current range of AquaTech accessories including:
- P-Series & PD-Series Lens Ports and Zoom Gears
- M3 Pistol Grip - for single handed shooting
- LUX Flash Housings
- SYNC Transmitter Housings
- Protective Cover Accessories
The REFLEX Water Housing for Hasselblad X1D II 50C has a MSRP of US$ 1,695 excluding tax and is available through our online stores at www.aquatech.net.
About AquaTech
Founded in 1998 AquaTech is a leader in the design and manufacture of photographic accessories used in action water sports, fashion, advertising and lifestyle. From our beginning we have focused on exceptional designs and products offering a range of lightweight and durable Water Housing equipment and accessories. Today, AquaTech products and accessories are used by professional and amateur photographers alike in advertising, surfing, sailing, seascape art, fashion, fishing, and more.
Headquartered in Thirroul, NSW, Australia AquaTech is a globally recognized brand in action water sports with an office in Southern California and retail distributors located in the USA, Europe and Australia.
For more information, visit www.aquatech.net.
