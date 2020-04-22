WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc., New England's leading IT solutions provider, recently revealed how they're helping organizations affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) minimize impact to business operations and boost productivity with secure remote solutions. Aqueduct's customers include large education institutions, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities, all who require immediate responses to the growing pandemic.
"Our top priority is to equip our customers with the technology they need to continue operations," says Manak Ahluwalia, President and CEO of Aqueduct Technologies, Inc. "We understand there is a pressure to get solutions in place fast, so we've created ways customers can acquire the technology they need through a few different programs and offerings."
Some of Aqueduct's current offerings include:
- Flexible payment solutions with options to defer payments
- Free video conferencing for 90 days
- VPN Health Check to assess network capacity and scalability
- Technology and service bundling for remote workers
- Cellular Gateway as a Service
Aqueduct's complimentary video conferencing offer incorporates the full functionality of Cisco Webex Enterprise, including unlimited meetings and webinars, an international audio plan, and VoIP audio for 1000 licensed users.
To further enable both remote workers and remote work sites such as triage centers, Aqueduct's Cellular Gateway as a Service allows companies to leverage wireless WAN services easily for instant network access. Additionally, their Remote Power User Enablement Package provides secure network connectivity, the latest collaboration technology, and white glove end user support to give remote workers the same in-office experience and coverage they're accustomed to.
In their commitment to help companies acquire the technology they need fast, they're also providing flexible payment solutions to fit current financial limitations, deferring payments on equipment for up to six months.
