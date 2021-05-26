HARTFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- President Biden recently announced the use of drones to inspect the country's roads, bridges, and utilities as part of his sweeping infrastructure plan. Two innovative tech organizations have partnered to meet the need for Made in the USA drones and put all Americans back to work through at-home, commercial drone production. Aquiline Drones (AD), a comprehensive commercial drone manufacturer and cloud solutions provider and MakerspaceCT, a non-profit tech incubator for entrepreneurs, businesses, schools and the community, are launching the innovative Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), the latest addition to the world of Industry 4.0.
"The demand for millions of American-manufactured drones is dire," said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. "Using foreign manufactured drones to inspect our nation's critical infrastructure, exposes it to potential cybersecurity breaches."
Alexander explains that AMP was conceptualized by AD to de-centralize manufacturing, emulate work environments, and most importantly, deploy job opportunities directly to American households.
"In our new on-demand economy, agile workspaces are becoming a necessity to combat the struggle of work-life balance currently impacting approximately 29% of Americans," adds Alexander. "Instead of a one-time, back-to-work payout, it makes more sense for the government to invest $15,000 in equipment that will generate a long-term, high-yielding revenue stream for individuals and businesses alike." AD will soon be accepting pre-orders online through its info@aquilinedrones.com portal.
Akin to the company's established Flight to the Future (http://www.flighttothefuture.com) online drone pilot training and small business ownership program, AMP is yet another career option that gives customers tremendous value over the cost of starting a small business in a burgeoning industry.
Specifically, AD is partnering with MakerspaceCT to bolster capacity in prototyping, sourcing materials for building the AMP and distributing it nationwide. As a global leader in the drone industry, a worldwide distribution model is currently in the works.
"The modular AMP system facilitates deployment of manufacturing to those working remotely and redefines the workforce as we know it today," said Devra Sisitsky, Executive Director of MakerspaceCT. "These palletized and scalable units are designed for shipping to community centers, schools, empty warehouses, people's homes, and apartments."
The standard assembly plan is easy to follow, and the mini manufactory becomes a new work center in less than one day. Units can house 1-3 workers, tools, a suite of advanced interconnected assembled test electronic components, and micro-manufactured assemblies and products. For larger installations, the modules can be expanded and connected to create an integrated system of uniformity and artificial intelligence (AI) control of deployed streamlined manufacturing.
What's more, AD's AMP is truly agile - it can become a permanent installation or re-packaged and moved to another location, ready to employ the next round of manufacturing talent.
"This revolutionary system allows access to new manufacturing talent, bringing the work center to people wherever they reside - in cities, suburbs, or rural areas," said Mark Colbert, Chief Operating Officer at MakerspaceCT. "It breaks down the barriers of travel and accessibility - including support for workers with special needs - and allows financial sustainability for those who want a solid, work-from-home, employment solution in the micro-manufacturing sector."
Through an AI system, laborers can now perform specific tasks in one day rather than weeks. Inventory, quality control, and shipping are streamlined through this AI system. Further, a certified AD technician ensures the successful installation with each AMP in its setting.
"AMP truly breaks down any barriers of inclusivity, gender, race, and disability as anyone can now manufacture at home and achieve financial independence," said Alexander. "We are redefining manufacturing and assembling goods in a post-COVID world."
About Aquiline Drones
Aquiline Drones is the leading American drone company founded by highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing, and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative ways of using drones in commercial activities.
Supported by a dedicated UAV cloud, autonomous drone operations with real-time control, and dynamic on-field decision-making capabilities, Aquiline Drones' full-spectrum of technological solutions provide increased applicability across countless industries and environments by delivering real-time data insights. Aerospace-compliant processes for software, hardware manufacturing, and systems integration, along with best-in-class mission capabilities, are being planned and designed. The company continues to forge relationships with federal, state, and private organizations, developing and collaboratively launching new drone applications. Visit http://www.AquilineDrones.com for more information.
About MakerspaceCT
MakerspaceCT is a 501(c)3 community workshop and skills development center located in downtown Hartford, Connecticut. With 25,000 square feet of commercial space, it has become a focal point for collaboration by businesses and individuals and driving workforce in Connecticut's flourishing innovation ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.makerspaceCT.com.
