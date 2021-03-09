NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today... Relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the mid teens this afternoon with westerly winds increasing to around 10-15 mph. Gusts of 15-20 mph are possible this afternoon as well, especially across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The combination of extremely low humidity values, breezy conditions, and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread this afternoon into early this evening. The exception will be areas where snow remains on the ground in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.