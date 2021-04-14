ROSWELL, Ga., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they made two key leadership changes in their organization to support efforts to grow and diversify their business. Ray Miciek, Partner and former leader of the sales organization at Aquitas, will concentrate on partnership development and strategic alliances moving forward. This is a key component to growing their current Maximo business and supporting the expansion of their Connected Maintenance portfolio. Ray's extensive involvement in the asset management community will position the company well in achieving this goal.
Aquitas also welcomed Mike Beasley to consolidate its sales and marketing organization and lead these efforts conjointly for the company. He brings nearly 24 years of asset management experience with special focus in the utilities market and more than 30 years in sales leadership both in a startup setting and at multi-national companies – IBM and Ernst & Young. Under Mike's leadership, Aquitas intends to expand its presence in the utilities industry and continue broadening its focus in other market segments.
"Connected Maintenance is shifting the traditional maintenance ecosystem to be more collaborative," commented Jeff Brown, Partner at Aquitas. "This is why Ray is focused on Strategic Alliances while Mike executes our sales strategy. Together, their proven track record will facilitate better solutions for our customers."
These leadership changes reflect Aquitas' commitment to quality excellence and continued growth as the leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions in asset intensive industries. Aquitas is excited to further develop their innovative IoT solution offerings under Jeff's leadership and make strides to improve maintenance operations through digital transformation.
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
