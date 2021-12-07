ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, introduced a new tagline – Connected Assets | Smarter Maintenance – to encompass their mission to help clients achieve smarter, efficient maintenance goals. With strong partnerships to support their expertise in IoT and Augmented Reality solutions, Aquitas is equipped to guide customers in all industries through the process.
"For over 15 years, Aquitas has been a leader in the Maximo community," commented Jeff Brown, Partner and CEO at Aquitas. "Now, we need to leverage our customers' investment in Maximo and strategic vision with IoT to achieve true Connected Maintenance."
Connected Maintenance is the company's portfolio of IoT and AR solutions that complement and enhance current maintenance practices by automating processes, improving workforce efficiency, and offering connectivity between siloed systems.
If you're interested in learning more about these solutions, contact Aquitas at info@aquitas-solutions.com.
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
http://www.aquitas-solutions.com/
Media Contact
Rachel Freeman, Aquitas Solutions, 7049957495, rfreeman@aquitas-solutions.com
