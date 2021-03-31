ROSWELL, Ga., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they will be returning as a Zirconium sponsor of the 2021 MaximoWorld Conference. In addition to a larger presence than years past, they will host the second ever IoT Learning Track featuring informative customer success stories, knowledge, and resources that will benefit attendees at all stages of their IoT journey.
"We are excited to return to MaximoWorld and sponsor the IoT Track – especially after an unprecedented year that catapulted IoT projects to the top of almost every strategic initiative list," commented Maddy Hawkins, Director of IoT at Aquitas. "This created a perfect storm for innovation and digital transformation in our community, and our goal this year is to share some of these exciting and compelling stories that demonstrate how Maximo users have overcome the challenges we all faced last year and used IoT technologies to change the way they approach maintenance and reliability."
Hosted by Reliabilityweb.com, MaximoWorld is the largest cross-industry gathering of Maximo and Asset Management professionals. The conference, now in its 19th year, attracted over 1,100 users in 2019, both technical and functional, from 32 countries, as well as business executives and process experts from a variety of industries. In a year marked by isolation, MaximoWorld 2021 will bring the community of professionals back together and bolster the invaluable connections built.
"It is hard to believe that it will have been 2 years since the Maximo ecosystem last gathered together," commented Ray Miciek. "Thankfully, Maximo has the most fervent user base in the industry and my guess is that many have been counting down the days to when they can reconvene! I am looking forward to hearing the many creative ways that customers leveraged Maximo to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic."
With an expanded portfolio of IoT and AR offerings, Aquitas has so much to share with the Maximo community about solutions that extend current maintenance best practices and leverage existing assets, sensors and systems along with new technologies. At MaximoWorld, the Aquitas team will come prepared to showcase their Connected Maintenance portfolio both in the IoT Learning Track and at their booth. There will be technical and functional resources on site to answer questions and engage with attendees.
Aquitas invites any and all Maximo customers who have an innovative way of using IoT in maintenance to submit an abstract for the IoT Track using the following form.
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
