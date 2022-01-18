CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqurus launches a Manufacturing ERP Software Resource Center to help manufacturers accelerate growth and maximize operational efficiency using automated manufacturing ERP software integrated with the latest engineering, design, production planning and scheduling tools.
Manufacturing companies need an automated manufacturing ERP to support make-to-stock, make-to-order, engineer-to-order, configure-to-order, batch process, and project-driven manufacturing environments. Manufacturers need to streamline product design with native engineering change control and tailored approval workflows. To compete, the modern manufacturing company needs to harmonize engineering bills of material from CAD or PLM applications with production bills of material. Role-based dashboards are required to monitor every corner of manufacturing operations. Manufacturers need to increase throughput and reduce downtime with native applications for material planning and production scheduling in an all-in-one integrated system. Most start-ups or smaller manufacturers use multiple applications to manage their manufacturing business. For example, they may use Dynamics GP to manage their financials, an inventory management application to manage inventory, a shipping application to manage shipments, and a separate production scheduling/management solution for manufacturing. As manufacturers grow, it becomes increasingly time-consuming to synchronize the data between multiple systems and warehouse locations manually. CFOs, controllers, owners, stakeholders and employees need various access levels with finely tuned permissions. The right people need to have real-time visibility into current inflows, outflows, and revenue streams. Integrated manufacturing, inventory management, sales orders, payments, pricing management, etc., is required to compete with modern manufacturers.
Aqurus created the Manufacturing ERP Resource Center for manufacturers to learn how to automate manufacturing processes with an all-in-one integrated system. The Manufacturing ERP Software Resource Center offers a library of information for these companies to learn about tools to consolidate accounting and customer service processes to reduce errors associated with human redundant data entry and increase profits with manufacturing ERP automation.
About Aqurus
Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner, with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, and Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.
Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully-integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform.
Media Contact
Alena Jackson, Aqurus, 403-966-4891, ajackson@aqurus.ca
SOURCE Aqurus