SOUDERTON, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation announces the FL8000 Series of electric field probes covering the 5 kHz - 60 GHz frequency range. From automotive and commercial to military and aviation applications, EMC testing in a lab often requires measuring different types of electric fields that can necessitate multiple field probes. These are designed specifically to help customers meet industry standards and simplify their setup; the FL8000 Series field probes offer a three-in-one solution capable of measuring continuous-wave, pulsed, and modulated electric fields.
"We continue to raise the bar in probe testing functionality and integration to help our customers improve the layout and efficiency of their testing labs," said John Kim, CEO at AR. "With the unique combination of the wide frequency ranges, unmatched reliability, and multiple measurement types, the FL8000 Series is the single go-to solution for meeting a variety of EMC standards."
The FL8000 Series offers exceptional linearity and dynamic range performance to enable the accuracy required for even the most demanding testing. With similar operation and power-over-fiber (PoF) technology to AR's FL, PL, and FA 7000 Series, the new probes provide an easy migration path, all while delivering the reliability that has made AR the world leader in field measurement.
FL8000 Series Key Facts and Highlights
- Separable-axis field probe capable of measuring both continuous wave & pulse electric fields
- Use of laser to deliver power-over-fiber allows continuous operation without recharging or replacing batteries
- Correction factors from accredited ISO 17025 lab
- Kits includes all necessary items for operation of field probe
FL8000 Series Field Probe Kits
- FL8200, 5 kHz – 200 MHz Frequency Range, 0.3 – 500 V/m Linearity, >64 dB Dynamic Range
- FL8009, 20 MHz – 9.3 GHz Frequency Range, 0.5 – 800 V/m Linearity, >64 dB Dynamic Range
- FL8018, 20 MHz – 18 GHz Frequency Range, 2 – 1,000 V/m Linearity, >54 dB Dynamic Range
- FL8040, 20 MHz – 40 GHz Frequency Range, 2 – 1,000 V/m Linearity, >54 dB Dynamic Range
- FL8060, 20 MHz – 60 GHz Frequency Range, 2 – 1,000 V/m Linearity, >54 dB Dynamic Range
About AR
For over 50 years, AR has played a significant role in the success of the aerospace, military, automotive, medical, commercial, and telecom industries. The RF/Microwave Instrumentation division of AR provides Total RF Test Solutions by offering customers RF test instrumentation, RF test systems, EMC test software, and chambers. In addition to the complete array of product solutions, AR brings world-class customer service and application support; from calibration and regular maintenance to troubleshooting and repairs, you can depend on AR's service and support teams.
For more information, contact AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation, 160 Schoolhouse Rd., Souderton, PA 18964 at 215-723-8181 or at http://www.arworld.us. For an applications engineer, call 800-933-8181.
