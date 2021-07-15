PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the strategic importance of intelligent contact centers more apparent than ever. The race to the intelligent contact center is on as enterprises demand modern, intelligent offerings to create better customer experiences from anywhere.
There is clear convergence of the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and ICC markets as UCC capabilities integrate well with contact centers. For this reason, UCC and ICC are on a collision course, and more buyers are looking for an integrated offering.
Because of this growing need for intelligent contact centers, as well as the UCC and ICC market convergence, many contact center providers are shifting and advancing to provide more personalized services and more automated yet engaging customer journeys. These new offerings include enhanced virtual agent capabilities that can be deployed much quicker than in the past.
"More ICC providers added more features to their portfolio in 2021 compared to previous years due to market demand and competition among vendors," says Founder and CEO of Aragon Research, Jim Lundy. "This report is a great representation of major vendors that are offering innovative virtual agent capabilities."
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: 8x8, Altitude Software, Alvaria, Atos Unify, Avaya, Cisco, Five9, Fuze, Genesys, Intermedia, Mitel, NEC, NICE, Talkdesk, and Vonage.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate ICC providers and the changes that are happening in the market. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
