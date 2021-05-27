PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies sixteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021, published today. The report states that the digital business platform market is expanding as the need to integrate emerging technologies and data sources continues to grow.
Supporting digital business presents exciting opportunities for organizations to create new business models, find new ways to engage with their partners and customers, and generate new business growth by leveraging emerging technologies. Digital business refers to a business model or models that are specifically designed to enable organizations to proactively reach, serve, and support their customers and partners from their contextual perspective (i.e., their personal, physical, and virtual context).
To support digital business, organizations can employ the use of a digital platform to integrate many of the emerging technologies (IoT devices, analytics, apps, etc.) and data sources needed to enable new business models. And, in many cases, they want to integrate these technologies with existing and new applications, services, data sources, and systems.
The report outlines digital business and digital business platforms, including:
- What it Means to Support Digital Business
- Market Definition for Digital Business Platforms (DBPs)
- How DBPs are Distinct From Other Platforms and Applications
"Digital business is fundamentally a technology-enabled business model transformation. Providers to this market must support a broad set of technologies (e.g. low-code, integration, AI, intelligent analytics), but must also support the consulting, education and advisory services to make their clients successful," said Aragon Fellow and VP of Research, Betsy Burton.
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Amazon, Appian, AuraQuantic, C3.ai, Genpact, Google, Hyland, IBM, ITESOFT/W4, iVEDiX, Microsoft, NEC, Nintex, Pega, Salesforce, and TIBCO.
Enterprises should use this Globe report to help them begin evaluating digital business platform providers and to understand how to leverage platform technologies to support digital business. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.
Media Contact
Kalyn Stockman, Aragon Research, 6692530419, kalyn@aragonresearch.com
Patricia Knedler, Aragon Research, 4083550252, plundy@aragonresearch.com
SOURCE Aragon Research