PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies seventeen major providers in its 2021 edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, published today. The report states that the web content management market is transitioning to a solution that is personalized for buyer demands and behaviors.
There is an age-old enterprise need for creating and delivering dynamic experiences to users on any device. However, current web content management systems are evolving into even more complex solutions that address enterprise content management needs in a more dynamic and agile manner. Earlier this year, Aragon Research defined this new, next-generation offering as a content experience platform.
"Content experience platforms provide integrated user experiences, moving beyond isolated content creation and delivery towards a comprehensive content development lifecycle," says Aragon CEO, Jim Lundy. "This enables customized buyer journeys that meet the needs of users at their specific contextual perspective, which ultimately drives customer loyalty and retention."
The key components that make up content experience platforms include:
- Content Generation
- APIs and Integrations
- Content Management and Delivery
- Search and Predictive Analytics
- Cloud-Native
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Adobe, Acquia, Amplience, Automattic, Bloomreach, Brightspot, Contentful, Contentstack, CoreMedia, Crownpeak, Kaon, Kentico, Magnolia CMS, OpenText, Optimizely, Sitecore, and Strapi.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate CXP providers. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
