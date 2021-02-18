PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research has just introduced the content experience platforms (CXP) market today in its research note, The Rise of Content Experience Platforms—And Why Your Website And Digital Experiences Will Never Be the Same. Content experience platforms present a new approach at offering users a more dynamic and personalized way to interact not just with websites, but with any digital touchpoint.
Customer experience has skyrocketed in importance in the past decade, and yet, for many firms, the experience has not changed to the extent it should have by now. Buyers' needs and expectations are changing, and they want more information at their fingertips to help them make buying decisions. To meet these needs, content experience platforms have emerged to provide integrated user experiences, moving beyond isolated content creation and delivery towards a comprehensive content development lifecycle. CXPs enable customized buyer journeys that meet the needs of users at their specific contextual perspective.
"As new platforms and services are emerging to address enterprise content management needs in a more dynamic and agile manner, it is time to define the category of content experience," says Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "Moving forward, CXPs should be a key priority for a digital enterprise."
This market will see rapid growth over the next decade as enterprises face extreme pressure to remake online experiences and drive a complete customer experience. Many websites were just not designed to meet the needs of a digital world, and enterprises will need to adapt quickly in order to stay competitive.
Learn more about the emerging content experience platform market by visiting aragonresearch.com.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com.
Media Contact
Patricia Lundy, Aragon Research, 4083550252, plundy@aragonresearch.com
Kalyn Stockman, Aragon Research, 6692530419, kalyn@aragonresearch.com
SOURCE Aragon Research