PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research has just introduced the demo automation platform (DAP) market today in its research note, The Rise of Demo Automation: Digitizing the Last Mile of the Customer Acquisition Process. Demo automation platforms present a new approach at preparing and delivering product demonstrations.
The race to automate the entire sales process will not be complete without a focus on demonstrations. Demo automation offerings will be one of the final steps needed to enable a new modern sales tech stack. The unique aspect of demo automation is that it enables customers, sales reps, and most importantly sales engineers to be able to deliver a modern customized demo. Demo automation platforms enable the creation of either standard demos or customized demos that can be offered in digital, interactive experiences with menus. As a new market category, Aragon is forecasting strong growth for demo automation solutions.
"Product demonstrations, which are critical to a sale, have always been a manual and time consuming process," says Aragon Research CEO, Jim Lundy. "With the rise of demo automation platforms, sales organizations will make this new category a priority to improve and streamline the sales process."
This market will see rapid growth over the next decade as enterprises face extreme pressure to provide high-value customer interactions. For enterprises, demo automation should help to advance sales pipelines in a significant way.
