PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aragon Research published its newest report, "The Aragon Research Globe for Communities, 2021: Driving Better Employee and Customer Experiences."
Communities, which have evolved from social networks, have historically supported the idea of broader knowledge sharing that can be team, group, or enterprise-based and involve customers and partners. Today, the Communities market is evolving and growing to meet the demand for a better user experience, specifically for two major audiences: employees and customers.
For employees, there is a need to communicate more effectively and in real-time with associates. Employee experience communities now have more ways of pushing information to associates with integrations with team collaboration and other in-app notification techniques.
For customers, communities are being redesigned to incorporate AI to offer the right content at the right time and allow information to flow freely. Communities should act as a knowledge network that combines content, information, and tacit knowledge to offer the best possible customer journey.
"This report comes at just the right time–in an era of remote work, the need to collaborate from anywhere is at an all time high," says Founder and CEO of Aragon Research, Jim Lundy. "Investing in the right tools that can help you meet these needs is a must. The providers in our Globe report offer a variety of capabilities that can help you achieve better employee and customer experiences when it comes to collaborating and sharing information."
Aragon identifies content, collaboration, profiles, analytics, and integrations as some of the key capabilities of communities. The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Atlassian, Bloomfire, Carii, HCL, Huddle, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Khoros, Microsoft, Neudesic, Salesforce, and Workplace by Facebook.
Enterprises should use this report to determine who the Communities providers are and how they will evolve. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe for Communities, 2021, in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.
Media Contact
Patricia Knedler, Aragon Research, 4083550252, plundy@aragonresearch.com
Kalyn Stockman, Aragon Research, 6692530419, kalyn@aragonresearch.com
SOURCE Aragon Research