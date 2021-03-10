PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Foresight is a new premium service, offered to Aragon Research clients, that will go beyond the core services included with Aragon Provisor to include 2 exclusive offerings: Visual Forecasts and Toolkits.
Aragon Foresight Visual Forecasts provide an in-depth overview of select markets, including the key trends of each market and predictions of where that market is headed. They are built on several years' worth of independent research and data collection from Aragon's world-class analysts.
Aragon Foresight Toolkits provide solutions to common business challenges in the form of repeatable business toolkits. Each Toolkit is filled with actionable insights to walk you through every step of the process and originated directly from the critical business issues our clients raised in briefings and inquiries.
The tools offered through Aragon Foresight are guaranteed to help you:
- Understand the total available revenue opportunity in the markets most critical to your business to drive growth
- Avoid challenges that will inhibit revenue growth
- Enter new markets using reliable, tested data
- Follow through with action plans in competitive business areas
- Ensure successful procurements
Aragon Research is offering free inquiries to those interested in learning more about the Aragon Foresight service and encourages those interested to fill out this form.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.
