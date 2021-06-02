PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its first Hot Vendors report of the year, Aragon Research Inc. identifies emerging vendors in three markets: AI for Contact Center, Conversational AI, and Sales Enablement.
AI for Contact Center
Contact centers need AI tools like virtual agents and voice and data analytics to become intelligent and remain competitive. AI for the intelligent contact center (ICC) involves the use of virtual agents for the optimization and automation of core contact center business processes.
"In the modern ICC, the customer experience is everything," says Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "Virtual agents are helping to define the customer experience and are often used as the first touchstone in customer service communications, especially those initiated online."
Aragon Research identifies four Hot Vendors in the AI for Contact Center market that stand out for 2021: AmplifAI, Revation Systems, Observe.AI, and Zammo.
Conversational AI
Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) works with speech and text to record, transcribe, and analyze content. It also comes in the form of chatbots. Conversational AI supports enterprises both internally and externally by facilitating communication through greeting, fielding basic questions, and offering increasingly advanced assistance to associates in real-time.
The conversational AI market is growing as vendors proliferate. Low code solutions, content analytics, intelligent virtual agents, and the rise of new use cases are accelerating the growth of the sector.
Some examples of successful key employee and customer focused use cases are:
- E-Commerce
- Marketing / pre-sales
- Healthcare
- Internal Support
- Customer Support
Conversational AI providers offer enterprises tools to streamline and automate the process of deploying intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots. Aragon has identified four vendors that are making an impact in the conversational AI market: DRUID, Dubber, Rezolve.ai, and UIB.
Sales Enablement
Sales leaders are realizing that their sales organizations need more than a standard office suite to maximize their selling and to reach as many prospects as possible. And, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure for enterprises to rapidly adopt digital sales methods is immense.
Sales enablement providers are stepping up their offerings to provide enterprises with streamlined platforms that incorporate all the necessary tools for digital selling. Sales enablement platforms are an advanced form of a digital work hub focused on optimizing customer engagement.
Aragon identifies four Hot Vendors in Sales Enablement for 2021 that are offering fully-featured solutions that function as work hubs for sales teams: AuctusIQ, Gryphon Networks, and The Enablement Group.
Aragon clients can learn more about these providers by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2021 Part I.
