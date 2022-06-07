Aragon identifies Hot Vendors in AI for the Contact Center and Collaboration.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, Aragon Research selects Hot Vendors across multiple markets that are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. They may have new technology that expands capabilities, a new strategy that opens up markets, or a new way of doing business that makes them worth evaluating.
In its first Hot Vendors report of the year, Aragon Research identifies emerging vendors in two markets: AI for the Contact Center and Collaboration.
AI for the Contact Center
In a world increasingly defined by hybrid work, contact centers are learning to adapt to new challenges for management and leveraging new innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate their operations. The contact center AI market is adapting to a post-pandemic world by offering business leaders more choices in how to support their live agents, and bringing new innovations, such as real-time analytics and coaching, to the table.
In this context, technologies like intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), real-time agent assist, and the rise of advanced customer service AI in the form of sentiment analysis are all transforming the way business gets done in the contact center.
In this report, Aragon Research identifies three Hot Vendors in AI for the Contact Center that stand out for 2022: Balto, Convoso, and Crest.
Collaboration
Since the pandemic, hybrid work has emerged as the new normal for the modern enterprise, which is increasingly defined by a shift towards teams of remote, distributed employees. Team collaboration has already proven its value as a critical instrument of real-time awareness for the modern enterprise, and video meetings have emerged as a key tool alongside it for facilitating communication and collaboration.
In this report, Aragon Research identifies three Hot Vendors in Collaboration that stand out for 2022: Alleo, AnyClip, and Neat.
"Just as virtual agents for the contact center are becoming smarter, collaboration offerings are also becoming intelligent," says Aragon CEO, Jim Lundy. "Aragon Research sees AI playing an increasingly large role in all software markets going forward and organizations should ask providers for roadmaps that include intelligent capabilities."
Aragon clients can learn more about these two markets and their Hot Vendors by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2022 Part I.
