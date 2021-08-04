PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its second Hot Vendors report of the year, Aragon Research Inc. identifies emerging vendors in two markets: Computer Vision and Content Experience.
Computer Vision
Computer vision is technology that uses artificial intelligence to intelligently recognize the content of an image or video. It involves the labeling, segmentation, recognition, and ordering of visual content for use in an application.
While computer vision is not new, its use cases are rapidly expanding. Its capabilities extend far beyond the commonly known applications in security, autonomous driving, and the like. It is increasingly being used as a way to solve a variety of different problems across a variety of emerging industry verticals.
"Because its fundamental capability is recognition and analysis, computer vision can conceivably be applied to optimize any business process where visual content is involved, ranging from law enforcement to marketing to construction to public health," says Aragon Writer/Editor and author of the report, Adam Pease.
Aragon Research identifies five Hot Vendors in computer vision that stand out for 2021: Arturo, Chooch AI, Lionbridge AI, Owl Autonomous Imaging, and Scale AI.
Content Experience
Today's customer experience is defined by content–text, image, and especially video content are driving the way consumers and end-users experience and interact with a brand.
This year, Aragon identified the category of context experience platforms (CXPs), which have emerged to help enterprises craft rich and engaging customer journeys. CXPs support the production, distribution, and analysis of enterprise content. They also streamline the various elements of the enterprise content pipeline and make it easier for users to construct dynamic experiences. CXPs help business leaders consider the contextual perspective of the customer to build a buying experience that suits the end-user's perspective the best, which Aragon calls "outside-in thinking".
The key components that make up content experience platforms include:
- Content Generation
- APIs and Integrations
- Content Management and Delivery
- Search and Predictive Analytics
- Cloud-Native
Aragon has identified four vendors that are making an impact in the content experience market: Brightspot, Kaon, Smint.io, and Uberflip.
