PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its third Hot Vendors report of the year, Aragon Research Inc. identifies emerging vendors in two markets: Digital Experience Analytics and Workflow and Content Automation.
Digital Experience Analytics
Understanding the customer journey is critical to the success of enterprise sales and marketing. Knowing the actions a customer takes with your website and content–their 'digital experience'– is essential for understanding how to drive growth. Recently, more advanced techniques of journey analysis have emerged to optimize the customer journey through a comprehensive approach to web analytics.
"Web analytics of the past gave a basic impression of digital engagement, but this is not enough to understand what the customer is really doing and thinking," says Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "What is needed is a window into the customer journey that leverages metrics and other, richer insights to provide marketing and sales teams with a sense of how their content is being experienced. Digital experience analytics providers are emerging to meet these needs."
Aragon Research identifies three Hot Vendors in digital experience analytics that stand out for 2021: Contentsquare, FullStory, and Pendo.
Workflow and Content Automation
In a post-pandemic world that has made the shift to eCommerce and digital selling, platforms that augment and optimize content management are of great value. Workflow and content automation (WCA) platforms fall into this category by combining a suite of core enterprise content management and content generation features, powered by AI, that wraps key capabilities in an intelligent, automated framework.
WCA platforms automatically manage and analyze enterprise content to get the most out of digital assets. Business-critical data is no longer sitting untouched in documents waiting to be examined–instead, WCA platforms automatically manage and analyze enterprise content to get these insights.
Key WCA capabilities include:
- Integrations
- Document Generation
- Basic Analytics
- Process Automation Tools
Aragon has identified three vendors that are making an impact in the workflow and content automation market: Evisort, Exela Technologies, and FileInvite.
Aragon clients can learn more about these markets and providers by reading the Special Report: Aragon Research Hot Vendors for 2021 Part III.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com
Media Contact
Kalyn Stockman, Aragon Research, 6692530419, kalyn@aragonresearch.com
SOURCE Aragon Research