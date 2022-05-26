The $47.2 Billion* collaboration market is poised to become intelligent. In its latest report, Aragon Research declares that the collaboration market will become intelligent–led by what Aragon calls intelligent video conferencing.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research explores the business and technology trends that are fueling the intelligent video conferencing market and identifies the critical capabilities in its new report, The Shift to Intelligent Video Platforms, published today. The report states the opportunity for intelligent collaboration and communications starts with video.
The biggest business and technology shift that has happened in the last year is that video conferencing became the single most important part of a communications and collaboration technology platform. Intelligent video conferencing changes all aspects of video meetings from set-up to the live experience, to note taking and post meeting recording access. With intelligent video conferencing, there is an automation element, a productivity element, and an experience element. There are three areas of AI that are driving the intelligent video conferencing market. These include conversational AI, conversational intelligence and real-time listening, and computer vision.
Intelligent video platforms provide fundamental video meeting infrastructure in addition to communications, collaboration and workplace capabilities that are AI-enabled to optimize knowledge from meetings. Key features include automated note taking, real-time translation, action items, speaker tracking and speaker identity, background noise suppression, gesture control, virtual agents, and more.
"Aragon has just declared that the collaboration market is now an intelligent market category–led by a number of AI and automation capabilities that we have discussed for the last two years," says Aragon CEO, Jim Lundy. "Aragon feels that a majority of software markets are poised to go intelligent, including the intelligent contact center, which we defined as intelligent back in 2018."
