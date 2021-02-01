HERNDON, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Enterprise Video by Aragon Research.
Video is growing in popularity and much of the growth is happening organically. The increases in meetings and events forced enterprises to obtain video tools. With this increased demand, the need to keep track, store and manage the content became necessary. This use case of having a video content management system exploded and, fortunately, the technology was available to meet the demand.
Onboarding, training, internal and external meetings and marketing videos have quickly become the norm. Leading enterprises now do everything virtually and the most sophisticated ones leverage both live and recorded videos through every touch point of their customers. Aragon Research studied fifteen vendors to better understand their platform capabilities and the ability to integrate with key enterprise solutions. They rated these providers based on their overall strategy in meeting enterprise needs as well as how well the products perform.
Aragon's study positioned Vbrick as a leader in the market. We believe that this placement is due to its focus on innovation and product performance. Aragon Research notes some of Vbrick's product strengths as: scalability, artificial intelligence capabilities, extensibility across a wide variety of providers, along with other features.
"We are thrilled to have received the Aragon Research Globe Award for 2021 and for winning this honor a sixth time. We believe that it validates that our continual focus on what enterprises need continues to position Rev as a strategic solution for companies seeking to deliver large scale webcasting and to maximize their investments in video", said Shelly Heiden, CEO of Vbrick. "We will continue to develop features that mirror what the market demands as we go through the year."
We think that our placement as a Leader is evidence that Vbrick is the right partner in the enterprise video platform market. Enterprises trust Vbrick with their live events and know that their videos are stored securely and managed easily. Vbrick has experienced continued rapid growth fueled by product innovation, new customer acquisition, and expanded product use across the customer base.
About Vbrick
Vbrick enables organizations to leverage the power of video to engage, empower, and transform. Our industry-leading Rev enterprise video platform is a complete solution for businesses to capture, manage, and securely distribute live and on-demand video globally at scale to any device. The world's most widely recognized brands adopt Vbrick solutions to overcome network complexity and risk to meet critical live video needs from CEO all-hands meetings to team broadcasts and to support innovative uses of on-demand recorded videos for sales, marketing, training, compliance, security, and user-generated content. Vbrick solutions integrate with and complement unified communications systems and provide the analytics and intelligence to maximize return on video investments. To learn more, visit vbrick.com.
Aragon Research Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
