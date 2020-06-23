SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) platform provider Inference Solutions has been selected as an Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Conversational AI for 2020.
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that assists business executives across all levels and industries in making more informed technology and strategy decisions. The firm's third annual Hot Vendors in Conversational AI report includes trends and predictions around adoption and innovation in the market and "highlights vendors with interesting, cutting-edge products, services or technologies."
"What makes Inference Solutions hot is its streamlined interface for designing virtual agents," said Jim Lundy, Aragon Research founder, CEO, lead analyst and author of the report. "The Inference Studio platform requires zero coding to enable API integrations and makes the work of creating a virtual agent visually simple, and its elegant interface positions it well to succeed in the conversational AI market."
According to the report, Aragon analysts expect the demand for conversational AI to increase as the "pandemic transforms workplaces around the globe," driving a need for "enterprise solutions that can effectively support a transition to digital business."
"We are pleased that our platform has been included in Aragon's insightful report on conversational AI," said Callan Schebella, Inference Solutions CEO. "This technology is catalyzing a major shift in how businesses serve and support their customers and employees. We expect customer acquisition and use of our IVAs to continue to grow as more partners and service providers use the Inference Studio platform to build, package and sell IVA solutions to their end-customers."
Inference Studio enables more than 40 resellers to bring multiple IVA solutions to market at multiple price points. Partners can also build differentiated "bundled solutions" into their offerings as part of OEM agreements. Recognizing the rapid adoption of smart speakers and voice assistants, Inference has made key enhancements to Studio that allow both partners and end-customers to leverage a variety of conversational AI engines such as Google Dialogflow and Amazon Lex.
A reprint from Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Conversational AI, 2020 can be downloaded on Inference Solutions' website. Visit Aragon Research's website for more information regarding the full report.
About Inference Solutions
Inference Solutions is a global Intelligent Virtual Agent platform that enables businesses to leverage the latest conversational AI technology with unmatched choice and flexibility. More than 550 organizations across every vertical use Inference's code-free platform to rapidly design and deploy advanced self-service applications over voice, chat and messaging. Inference is resold through leading telecommunications carriers, Unified Communications and Contact Center providers, and is the trusted choice for dozens of service providers seeking to drive more revenue and differentiate themselves with value-added-services. For more information, visit www.inferencesolutions.com/.
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
