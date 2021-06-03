LACONIA, N.H., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Enablement Group (TEG), a marketing and sales enablement content agency and consultancy, today announced that it has been named a "Sales Enablement Hot Vendor" by industry analyst Aragon Research Inc. A copy of the report can be found on TEG's website or by visiting Aragon Research.
Each year, Aragon Research selects "Hot Vendors" that are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative across many markets. In its latest 2021 Hot Vendors report, Aragon Research notes the work of TEG as "a sales enablement solution that emphasizes the content experiences of both the buyer and seller." We believe that the honor reflects TEG's commitment to cutting-edge creative content creation and delivery and exceptional client service.
Unlike technology vendors and platforms in the sales enablement space, TEG is an agency that focuses on delivering experiences that engage customers and sellers alike to deliver higher returns on a company's content investments. TEG believes that for marketing and sales enablement to be successful, it comes down to experiences. By understanding the entire customer buying journey - from marketing to sales to customer service - TEG works with clients to provide tangible, measurable, performance improvements through engaging content experiences.
"Sales enablement comes down to increasing revenue by providing sales teams the knowledge, content and tools they need to perform their best, engage more productively with their customers, and establish brand loyalty," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "At TEG, they take the time to understand an organization's buyer's journey, as well as resources and culture, allowing them to design an effective process for continuously publishing the content necessary for supporting an effective sales enablement program."
"Content is competing for the mindshare of both potential customers and an organization's own team members. Additionally, workers everywhere are disengaged, with the pandemic only making it worse," said Marc McNamara, Founder, Chief Enablement Officer and CEO of TEG. "To break through these issues, organizations must change the way they capture, create and deliver content to provide personalized assistive content experiences for their sellers and customers."
Across the customer buying journey, TEG counsels organizations to take a critical look at content creation and curation and how to optimize the support of their marketing, sales and customer success efforts. Working with TEG, clients maximize budget and revenue by explaining and training with the right content, in the right community, with the right process. Every time.
TEG services two main content experience categories with solutions to help marketing and sales professionals bridge the enablement gap of knowledge, skills, or resources that hold teams back from exceeding strategic goals. For customer-focused sales and marketing content, TEG's full-service marketing campaigns include programs for webinars, copy (blogs, websites/landing pages, socials, emails), integration with CRM/marketing automation, chatbots and support. For learning/training content, TEG excels in virtual events (including SKOs and distance learning), LMS modules, onboarding, employee support, skills training and more.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
About The Enablement Group
The Enablement Group (TEG) is a marketing and sales enablement content agency that develops systematic experiences fostering engagement, ultimately driving revenue and performance improvement. From interactive video to virtual events to learning modules or marketing campaigns, TEG's team of professionals, including strategic consultants, project managers, instructional designers, creative designers, animators, authors, assembly, developers, and support staff help clients improve performance and revenue through optimized content experiences. TEG takes the time with each of its clients to define a culturally aligned program that optimizes the creation and delivery of critical buyer journey content. For more information, please visit http://enabletheteam.com.
