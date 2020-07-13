BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, a leading provider of microlearning solutions that engages remote sales teams with continuous sales learning, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of The Aragon Research Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2020.
"The impact of the global pandemic confronts sales leaders, already facing fierce competitive challenges, with an even bigger challenge," said founder and CEO of Aragon Research Jim Lundy. "Sales leaders have no choice: they must rely on digital learning methods to support sales reps in their effort to rapidly adapt to a new world of remote selling. Qstream has demonstrated real leadership in the sales coaching and learning market by delivering strong microlearning content to sales professionals."
For over a decade, Qstream has worked with large enterprise customers in knowledge-intensive industries to help deliver critical sales learning programs using continuous microlearning and reinforcement. Qstream pushes learning to sales reps wherever they are using the spacing and testing effect, making it easy for them to engage and respond to learning in the flow of their day to help build long-term knowledge retention and improve their proficiency. Qstream's technology captures reps responses to learning and translates that data into real-time analytics and dashboards on reps knowledge for managers to better understand who and where they need to focus their coaching efforts.
"It's an honor to be named a leader by Aragon Research, who are a well-respected research firm for their insights and leading opinions on the learning technology market," said Qstream CEO Rich Lanchantin. "As sales organizations transform their learning programs from in-person training to digital delivery, microlearning is quickly becoming a must-have component of their learning and development strategies. This evolution was already underway and we appreciate how Aragon Research acknowledges the acceleration of this trend in their 2020 report."
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
