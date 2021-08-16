PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research was founded in 2011 with one goal: to help their clients. Since then, it has seen a steady stream of innovation and growth.
Major milestones celebrated by Aragon Research include:
- 2011: The publication of Aragon's first-ever research note
- 2012: The opening of Aragon's first office, its headquarters, in Morgan Hill, CA
- 2013: Establishment of Globe and Technology Arc methodologies
- 2014: Creation of new market category: Digital Transaction Management
- 2016: Creation of new market categories: Workflow and Content Automation; Sales Enablement Platforms
- 2017: The launch of Visual Research–the first of its kind
- 2019: Creation of new market categories: Revenue Intelligence; Customer Revenue Optimization; Sales Coaching and Learning
- 2020: Creation of new market categories: Content Experience Platforms; Clickwrap Transaction Platforms
- 2021: Launched new premium subscription service–Aragon Foresight
In addition to its 10 year anniversary, Aragon is also celebrating the recent launch of its new premium subscription service: Aragon Foresight. An Aragon Foresight subscription includes Aragon's core services plus:
- Visual Forecasts: help you maintain a competitive advantage by getting critical insights into your markets for the next 6 years.
- Toolkits: help you accelerate your business by guiding you through an implementation or planning process. These include RFPs.
You can learn more about the Aragon Foresight service here.
Aragon Research is currently offering complimentary inquiries with lead analysts. Inquiries will help the analysts understand your business context and needs. This allows them to develop solutions to solve your challenges, assess competitive threats, and spot opportunities for growth. To schedule your free inquiry, fill out this form.
