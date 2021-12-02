PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research Inc. formally announced the winners of its 2021 Innovation and Women in Technology Awards this week at its annual December awards ceremony, Aragon Transform. This was the second year that the event was held virtually. In addition to the Innovation and Women in Tech award winners, Aragon also formally recognized the 2021 Hot Vendors, who were identified in research reports published throughout 2021.
"Even in a virtual setting, we worked hard to put on a great event that recognizes and appreciates our outstanding award winners in our Innovation and Women In Technology categories," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research.
The Women in Technology Awards recognize outstanding women in technology leadership positions and their ability to drive change in their organizations. Women in Technology Award Winners were selected by the Women in Technology committee—comprised of past winners and the Aragon Research marketing team—based on their overall success in their current and previous roles, their leadership, and their ability to drive change. The winners of the 2021 Women in Technology Awards are as follows (role/award winner/company):
Analyst Relations: Jennifer Caukin, RingCentral
CEO: Gina Armada, MHC Software
CIO: Radhika Chagarlamudi, Cisco
Human Resources: Sue Quackenbush, Vonage
Legal: Shefali Shah, Avaya
Marketing: Aly Scott, D2L
Operations: Kira Makagon, RingCentral
Product: Potoula Chresomales, SkillSoft
Public Relations: Edie Kissko, Poly
Sales: Kirsten Phillips, MDLive
The Innovation Awards recognize technology providers that have a best-in-class technology or service that differentiates them in their respective market. Innovators were selected by the Aragon Research analyst team based on the core innovation of their product or service. The category winners of the 2021 Innovation Awards are as follows (category/category winner):
Artificial Intelligence: Google
Content Management: Contentstack
Conversational AI: Amelia
Digital Business: TIBCO
Digital Transaction Management: Nintex
Digital Work Hub: Google
Employee Engagement: Topia
Intelligent Contact Center: Five9
Learning: Inkling Systems
Sales Enablement: Seismic
Sales Coaching and Learning: Qstream
Video Conferencing: Zoom Video Communications
Workflow and Content Automation: Smart Communications
Unified Communications and Collaboration: Cisco
Aragon has also announced that the nominations for the 2022 Hot Vendor, 2022 Innovation, and 2022 Women in Tech awards are now open.
The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.
Media Contact
Kalyn Stockman, Aragon Research, 6692530419, kalyn@aragonresearch.com
SOURCE Aragon Research