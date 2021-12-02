PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research Inc. formally announced the winners of its 2021 Innovation and Women in Technology Awards this week at its annual December awards ceremony, Aragon Transform. This was the second year that the event was held virtually. In addition to the Innovation and Women in Tech award winners, Aragon also formally recognized the 2021 Hot Vendors, who were identified in research reports published throughout 2021.

"Even in a virtual setting, we worked hard to put on a great event that recognizes and appreciates our outstanding award winners in our Innovation and Women In Technology categories," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research.

The Women in Technology Awards recognize outstanding women in technology leadership positions and their ability to drive change in their organizations. Women in Technology Award Winners were selected by the Women in Technology committee—comprised of past winners and the Aragon Research marketing team—based on their overall success in their current and previous roles, their leadership, and their ability to drive change. The winners of the 2021 Women in Technology Awards are as follows (role/award winner/company):

Analyst Relations: Jennifer Caukin, RingCentral

CEO: Gina Armada, MHC Software

CIO: Radhika Chagarlamudi, Cisco

Human Resources: Sue Quackenbush, Vonage

Legal: Shefali Shah, Avaya

Marketing: Aly Scott, D2L

Operations: Kira Makagon, RingCentral

Product: Potoula Chresomales, SkillSoft

Public Relations: Edie Kissko, Poly

Sales: Kirsten Phillips, MDLive

The Innovation Awards recognize technology providers that have a best-in-class technology or service that differentiates them in their respective market. Innovators were selected by the Aragon Research analyst team based on the core innovation of their product or service. The category winners of the 2021 Innovation Awards are as follows (category/category winner):

Artificial Intelligence: Google

Content Management: Contentstack

Conversational AI: Amelia

Digital Business: TIBCO

Digital Transaction Management: Nintex

Digital Work Hub: Google

Employee Engagement: Topia

Intelligent Contact Center: Five9

Learning: Inkling Systems

Sales Enablement: Seismic

Sales Coaching and Learning: Qstream

Video Conferencing: Zoom Video Communications

Workflow and Content Automation: Smart Communications

Unified Communications and Collaboration: Cisco

Aragon has also announced that the nominations for the 2022 Hot Vendor, 2022 Innovation, and 2022 Women in Tech awards are now open.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

