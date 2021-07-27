PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research's first-ever Globe™ for Conversational AI, 2021, identifies 22 major providers in the Conversational AI market. This market is growing at a rapid rate as technology providers realize they must keep up with the demand for intelligence-powered conversational solutions across industry verticals.
Conversational AI is a set of speech-enabled technologies that process speech and text to record, transcribe, and analyze content as well as to generate speech and text in a way that seems natural to humans. A common form of conversational AI is chatbots and virtual agents, and these can be deployed in many industries for a variety of use cases.
The use cases for conversational AI are growing and expanding. Many are employee- and customer-focused, including:
- eCommerce
- Marketing/Pre-Sales
- Healthcare
- Internal Support
- Customer Support
The need for conversational AI will only grow in the coming years, which is why it's important to evaluate key providers and pay attention to how they will evolve.
"Conversational AI is now capable of learning from experience to become more intelligent and improve upon its interpretive abilities," says Senior Director of Research and author of the report, Craig Kennedy. "Using syntactic and semantic analysis, conversational AI can uncover speech patterns, recognize underlying sentiments or intentions, and differentiate between inputs with deeper granularity."
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: [24]7.ai, Ada, Aisera, Amelia, Avaamo, AWS, Cognigy, eGain, Espressive, Five9, Genesys, Google, IBM, Kore.ai, LivePerson, Microsoft, Oracle, Pypestream, Rulai, ServiceNow, UIB, and Zoovu.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate a wide assortment of vendors in the conversational AI market. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
