PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies eleven major providers in its fourth edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Content Platforms (ECP), published today. The report states that the enterprise content market is changing as content becomes more central to digital business strategy.
Because content is becoming more digital, enterprises need to make sure that their content processes are able to keep up with this shift. The report states that in response, the content management market is adopting a platform approach. This approach supports the transition from a focus on managing content to one of processing and automating content.
"More providers in the content management market have shifted to be platform providers," says Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "On top of that, the increasing need to automate and manage all forms of content will lead providers to continue expanding their capabilities to include more content types and deeper content analytic offerings."
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: AODocs, Box, Hyland, IBM, KnowledgeLake, Laserfiche, M-Files, Microsoft, Newgen, OpenText, and Oracle.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate ECP providers. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Content Platforms, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
