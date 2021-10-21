PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies eighteen major providers in its second edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Coaching and Learning (SCL), published today. The report states that there has never been a greater need for digital selling, and in turn, the sales coaching and learning market is poised to grow.
Traditional LMS-based approaches to learning are no longer enough, and sales leaders are expecting a diversion from the traditional corporate learning market in order to train and coach their sales teams successfully.
Aragon believes that sales coaching and learning should be considered its own market, and defines SCL platforms as having the following features:
- Analytics
- Coaching
- Microlearning
- Onboarding and Training
- Video Role Play
"The sales coaching and learning market is starting to become more defined and more bifurcated–the need for vendors to offer an integrated portfolio is strong," says Aragon CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "In response, many new providers are entering this market with coaching capabilities, and existing sales enablement vendors are starting to acquire sales learning vendors."
The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Allego, Ascent Cloud, AuctusIQ, Bigtincan, CommercialTribe, gryphon.ai, LevelJump, MindTickle, Nytro.ai., Qstream, Rehearsal, Salesforce, SalesHood, SAP, Seismic, Showpad, Upland Altify, and vablet.
Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate SCL providers. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2021 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.
