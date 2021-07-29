SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aravo, the leading provider of intelligent automation for third-party risk and performance management, and EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, today announced an integration that allows clients to achieve more impactful responsible procurement and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) goals.
The integration means that the objective measures of the quality of suppliers' social responsibility programs from EcoVadis can feed into the assessment workflows and reporting in Aravo, and automatically trigger the appropriate management actions. It allows clients to assess the performance of suppliers across Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights and Sustainable Procurement practices, throughout the lifecycle of the relationship - from onboarding, to establish whether to do business with a supplier, through to ongoing monitoring of supplier performance over time. A core benefit is the ability to use the ratings to guide third parties towards better sustainability practices, which in turn lifts the ethical posture of clients, and helps improve sustainability across an entire ecosystem.
Aravo Chief Customer Officer, David Rusher, said: "Driving sustainability and good business practices through the supply chain is vital to better business performance, but more broadly to society at large. This partnership unlocks a smarter approach to responsible sourcing, by bringing trusted sustainability ratings into the procurement, compliance and risk management workflows within Aravo, that are used to manage millions of suppliers across the globe. It means customers are positioned to be market leaders in their commitments to sustainable procurement, ESG, and responsible sourcing programs."
"Through the Aravo integration, EcoVadis can now provide mutual customers a new level of visibility into supplier sustainability performance, such as environmental concerns, ethical business practices, human rights and more," said Dave McClintock, marketing director at EcoVadis. "By incorporating the EcoVadis sustainability rating process into Aravo's automated onboarding and due diligence workflows, procurement leaders are able to drive tangible impact, while significantly accelerating their sustainable procurement programs."
A number of joint clients, including leading pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods companies are already benefiting from the integration.
About Aravo
Aravo delivers the market's smartest third-party risk and performance management solutions, powered by intelligent automation.
For more than 20 years now, Aravo's combination of award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise has helped the world's most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve.
With solutions built on technology designed for usability, agility, and scale, even the most complex organizations can keep pace with the high velocity of regulatory change. As a centralized system of record for all data related to third-party risk, Aravo helps organizations achieve a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship, from intake through off-boarding and all stages in between and across all risk domains.
Aravo is trusted by the world's leading brands, helping them manage the risk and improve the performance of more than 5 million third parties, suppliers and vendors across the globe.
Learn more at aravo.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About EcoVadis
EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 75,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
Media Contact
PR Team, Aravo Solutions, +1 9179718385, pr@aravo.com
SOURCE Aravo Solutions