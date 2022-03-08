SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aravo, the leading provider of risk and resilience solutions, today announced that the company was named Customers' Choice for North America in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights (TM) 'Voice of the Customer': IT Vendor Risk Management (VRM) Tools.
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using a product or service.
"Aravo is proud of our heritage in placing our customers first. We believe that the recognition directly from our customers in this Voice of the Customer report reflects our relentless dedication to providing the best customer experience," said Michael Saracini, CEO at Aravo. "We are grateful to our customers who play a key part in our market-leading innovation and product roadmap. We believe that this distinction is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with customers and the value they receive from Aravo's solutions."
Client Evaluations and Recommendations
Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT, risk, and security professionals. As of March 8, 2022, Aravo has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and 96% willingness to recommend based on 26 reviews which include:
- Aravo's expertise will help you configure whatever risk processes/tools you need.
"Aravo has been committed to helping us set up our Third-Party Risk Management functions from start to finish. The tool itself is, overall, highly capable of delivering what we need to assess vendors at eBay. Aravo configuration consultants and project managers are highly capable: they can execute the designs we give them, but they also provide valuable feedback based on their experience in the industry with other customers. Every aspect of the tool is highly configurable, from workflows and surveys to reports and dashboards." – Vendor Risk Management Specialist, 10B-30B USD Firm Size
- Centralized risk assessment platform to mitigate risks and with robust audit process.
Aravo third-party management tool is robust and built to assess the risks associated with third party vendors in various methods and report with detailed analysis with exception management, approvals and tracking. Dashboard is visually delightful with different color coding at the supplier level, region and country level risk information in real time basis." – Security and Risk Management in the Manufacturing Industry
- "Easy implementation and customized configuration, best risk management platform.
Aravo third-party risk management platform helps to build robust assessment methods to assess the suppliers in a transparent way with superior workflows. We got great support from the Aravo team for implementation and contract completion process went smoothly." – Senior Consultant in the Professional Services Industry
- A flexible yet robust comprehensive solution platform for third party risk management.
"Aravo third-party management is emerging and becoming a go-to tool to manage third-party suppliers' risk and data management activities easily. Its ability to assess and monitor the risk associated with the parties with transparent communication within the tool and we have integrated with other tools like Docusign eSignature for easy execution of agreements." - Senior Procurement Executive in the Healthcare Industry
A Leader in Analyst Evaluations
This distinction follows Aravo's placement as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant TM for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools (complimentary copy). Only Aravo is also positioned as a Leader in all of the following key market evaluations:
- Forrester Wave: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020
- Forrester Wave: Supplier Risk and Performance Management Platforms, Q3 2020
- 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management
Aravo customers include many of the world's most respected and well-known global brands. Leading multi-national organizations across industries including pharmaceutical and life sciences, financial, high-tech, energy, manufacturing and consumer goods have deployed Aravo to assess risks of more than 6.5 million third parties, suppliers, and vendors across the globe. Aravo currently supports more than 350,000 users working in 36 languages across 154 countries.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Aravo
Aravo delivers the market's smartest third-party risk and resilience solutions, powered by intelligent automation.
For more than 20 years now, Aravo's combination of award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise has helped the world's most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve.
With solutions built on technology designed for usability, agility, and scale, even the most complex organizations can keep pace with the high velocity of regulatory change. As a centralized system of record for all data related to third-party risk and resilience, Aravo helps organizations achieve a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship, from intake through off-boarding and all stages in between and across all risk domains.
Media Contact
PR Team, Aravo Solutions, +1 9179718385, pr@aravo.com
SOURCE Aravo Solutions