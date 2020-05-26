TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe, a leading provider of next-generation Imaging Radar Chipset Solution, enabling high-resolution sensing for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor, in the Cool Vendors in Autonomous Vehicle Systems1 report by Gartner.
According to the report, "developing a solution that integrates into an autonomous vehicle system is complex and challenging. Technology and service providers must prepare to face the technology threats posed by direct competitors and be ready to partner while also being ready to harness innovative new business approaches."
"We consider our recognition in the Cool Vendors in Autonomous Vehicle Systems by Gartner confirmation of our mission to drive a zero-road-fatality reality by enabling truly safe driver-assist systems," said Kobi Marenko, Founder and CEO of Arbe. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap. With the recent launch of our Imaging Radar Processor, we deliver a truly revolutionary product that will redefine road safety today and pave the way to a fully autonomous-driving."
The technology developed by Arbe resolves some of today's most pressing radar challenges, which include eliminating false alarms, processing massive amounts of information generated by 4D imaging in real time, and mitigating mutual radar interference. By achieving high-resolution object separation in both azimuth and elevation, Arbe supports safer and more accurate decisions for all levels of autonomous driving.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Arbe
Arbe the provider of next-generation Imaging Radar Chipset Solution, is leading a radar revolution, driving a zero-road-fatality reality by enabling truly safe driver-assist systems that redefine road safety today while paving the way to a fully autonomous-driving. Arbe's technology produces detailed 4D images, separates, identifies, and tracks objects in high resolution in both azimuth and elevation in a long range and a wide field of view, and complemented by AI-based post-processing and SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping). Arbe's patented technology empowers automakers and Tier 1 companies in development of a next-generation radar that is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market. Founded in 2015 by an elite team of semiconductor engineers, radar specialists, and data scientists, Arbe has secured $55 million from leading investors, including Canaan Partners Israel, iAngels, 360 Capital Partners, Catalyst CEL, AI Alliance, BAIC Capital, MissionBlue Capital, O.G. Tech Ventures, Maniv Mobility, Taya Ventures and OurCrowd. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in the United States and China.
1. Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Autonomous Vehicle Systems," by Jonathan Davenport, et.al 14th May 2020.
