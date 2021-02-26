BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arbeit, a communication solutions provider headquartered in Tonawanda, NY, announced the listing of their office space at 678 Sheridan Drive following the announcement to transition their workforce to be permanently remote.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Arbeit quickly transitioned their employees to a temporary work-from-home status. The change was a positive one for the company. It led to increased productivity rates and unprecedented growth in revenue for two of their product lines. In response to these outcomes, Arbeit has permanently transitioned to a remote employment model.

The change reflects their commitment to a "work-to-live" culture. In the company's strategic vision, Arbeit's CEO and co-founder Alex Villafranca explained: "We want employees to work-to-live and not live-to-work. I believe happy employees produce better results, and working remotely will help Arbeit grow to the next level of success."

In 2019, the 8,962 sq. ft. industrial warehouse was remodeled by Adam Sokol Architecture Practice to reflect Arbeit's unique culture and brand. The space is listed with Pyramid Brokerage. All interested buyers can contact David L. Schiller at dschiller@pyramidbrokerage.com or by phone at (716) 628-3477.

Media Contact

Emily Faracca, Arbeit, +1 7167515500, emily@arbeitsoftware.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE Arbeit

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.