ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcadian Infracom, a fiber infrastructure company building diverse, lower latency long-haul fiber routes connecting major data center markets, has signed an agreement for the purchase of multiple fiber pairs along its Phoenix to Salt Lake City route by a well-established broadband provider. Arcadian has also now received the required easement from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to construct its first backbone fiber route through the heart of the Navajo Nation.
"These are two more significant examples of the tremendous support from both Arcadian customers and our public sector rights-of-way partners for Arcadian's fiber routes," said Dan Davis, CEO of Arcadian. "We appreciate the continued support and confidence our dark fiber customers have in the Arcadian business model and our goals to improve US national fiber backbone diversity and enable scalable broadband access in rural and tribal communities along the Arcadian routes."
Running along Highway 89 between Flagstaff and Page, Arizona, this project will stretch the global internet backbone through the Navajo Nation and other rural communities as Arcadian creates a diverse, more direct fiber connection between Phoenix and Salt Lake City. The Navajo Arcadian Fiber Project, established in 2018 by Navajo legislation and expanded through 2020 legislation, will provide a long-term, sustainable fiber backhaul solution for communities along the fiber route. This scaled fiber backhaul connectivity is essential to enable distance learning, telemedicine, remote working capabilities, and other 21st century economic development opportunities for the people in these rural communities.
"The BIA easement is the culmination of a 3+ year, highly collaborative process with the Navajo Nation and the Department of the Interior's BIA to build a major long haul fiber route through Indian country, rather than bypassing these communities as has happened in the past," said Mr. Davis. "Arcadian is well positioned with shovel-ready projects that align with the tens of billions of dollars that individual states and the US government are providing to solve the rural and tribal broadband access problem."
About Arcadian Infracom
Founded in 2018 by seasoned communications industry leaders and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Arcadian Infracom is an internet infrastructure development, construction, and operations company. Arcadian builds diverse, lower latency long-haul fiber routes connecting major data center locations for its cloud and content customers while providing low-cost backhaul to digitally stranded rural and tribal communities for its telecom, cable company, ISP, and enterprise customers. Arcadian purposefully routes its fiber through remote rural and tribal communities to help bridge the digital divide in the US.
