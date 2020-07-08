BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, announced today that its platform Arcadia Analytics has been awarded the prestigious HITRUST CSF® Certification. This achievement places Arcadia in an elite group of worldwide organizations that have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to security, privacy, and regulatory compliance best practices.
Arcadia is one of the first companies dedicated to value-based care performance and population health management to receive the HITRUST CSF certification. Arcadia also earned an ISO 27001 Certification in 2017 and a SOC 2 Type One Certification in 2019.
HITRUST® is a leading data protection, standards development, and certification organization. The HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates that Arcadia is appropriately managing risk and meets all leading industry security, privacy, and regulatory standards, including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and state laws. Developed in collaboration with information security professionals, the HITRUST CSF rationalizes relevant regulations and standards into a single overarching security framework.
"After a thorough and rigorous process, we are proud to have earned HITRUST certification," said Bob Dupuis, Vice President of Enterprise Architecture and Security at Arcadia. "For the healthcare industry, the HITRUST CSF certification is widely considered to be the 'gold standard' due to its rigorous requirements for transmitting, processing and storing electronic medical data. This third-party validation of our information security, privacy, and compliance program is a major milestone for Arcadia."
"Having the HITRUST CSF certification helps us bring peace of mind to our customers and simplifies security review for potential customers," explained Michael Meucci, Chief Growth Officer at Arcadia. "While some vendors employ third-party HITRUST-certified components or mechanisms, Arcadia has achieved fully-validated HITRUST CSF Certification across our entire Arcadia Analytics platform, demonstrating our continued commitment to securing our customers' data assets."
To maintain its certification, Arcadia must ensure compliance and regular third-party monitoring of its population health platform which entails the rigorous testing of over 630 HITRUST security controls.
"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Arcadia can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."
Arcadia is a leading provider of health data analytics solutions that support the shift to value-based care models and drive population health management, quality and compliance measurement, and performance and cost improvement strategies.
"The leading healthcare organizations that partner with Arcadia on the road to value-based care entrust us with data from across the care continuum," said Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer at Arcadia. "It is imperative that we provide the highest levels of security, interoperability, and insight to our customers so that they have the capabilities and confidence they need to succeed under challenging new payment models. Our HITRUST certification further demonstrates our complete commitment to data security."
About Arcadia
Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.
Our purpose-built population health platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.
Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 93 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.
Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by analysts Chilmark, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, and KLAS, and we have been awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.
