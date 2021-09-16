IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcane Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new research study initiative being conducted for the Dental Industry in 2021. This much needed research study will explore how dental practices have adapted to the changes caused by the 2020-2021 Pandemic and how these changes have impacted their growth and day-to-day operations. Because a study of this magnitude has not been attempted in the last 8 years, the company feels that this study will provide updated and invaluable insights into what's working and not working for dental practices across America.
Nathan Hawkes, President of Arcane Marketing, says "As a service provider to many dental practices around the country we are incredibly interested in helping our dental and medical clients with all the insights, tools, and resources they need to continue to succeed in today's turbulent economy."
The dental industry has not seen similar research studies conducted for several years and qualified dental professionals are highly encouraged to add their voices and insights to this study. The study will run from Sept. 1st to Nov. 30th (estimated) with results expected in December of 2021.
Dental professionals can offer and submit their survey information by clicking here (results are anonymous): https://www.arcanemarketing.com/dental-survey/
This information will be invaluable for dentists and other dental professionals who want to find out what their colleagues and competitors are doing to thrive and succeed in this ever-evolving industry. Nathan Hawkes also urges dental professionals interested in participating in this study not to hesitate because of the fast approaching cut off deadline.
"November 30th will arrive very quickly so it is paramount that we get as many dental professionals to participate as possible so our findings can be released in December. It takes roughly 2 minutes to complete. We hope these results will help them kick off their 2022 in a powerful way; armed with the information on knowing what to do next."
For more information on this 2021 Dental Industry Research Study conducted by Arcane Marketing please visit our website at: https://www.arcanemarketing.com.
Founded in 2015, Arcane Marketing is a full service digital marketing agency located in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They specialize in serving professional service providers (dentists, medical practices, attorneys, financial institutions, insurance agents, real estate agents, etc) attract more new clients and grow their practices by leveraging SEO, PPC, Social Media, Video, and their websites.
