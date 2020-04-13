FORT SMITH, Ark., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ARCB), announced today that, taking into consideration the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and the increasingly severe protocols that federal, state and local governments have imposed, the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (CDT).
To attend the Annual Meeting, visit https://web.lumiagm.com/285602787.
Stockholders of Record. If you are a stockholder of record or an appointed proxyholder of a stockholder of record, follow the instructions on the meeting website and enter the 11-digit control number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form you previously received, along with the meeting password, ARCBEST2020 (case sensitive).
Beneficial Holder. If you are a beneficial holder, meaning you hold your shares through a broker, bank or other nominee, you must contact the broker, bank or other nominee that holds your shares to request (i) an access code and meeting code and (ii) if you would like to vote during the Annual Meeting, a legal proxy giving you the right to vote your shares. To access the Annual Meeting, visit the link provided above, have your access code and meeting code available, and follow the instructions.
Other guests may also virtually attend the Annual Meeting by selecting "General Access" on the meeting website, but only stockholders at the close of business on March 2, 2020 will be entitled to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting. Further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2020.
The virtual Annual Meeting will provide stockholders with rights and opportunities to participate in the meeting similar to what they would have at an in-person meeting. In addition to online attendance, we will provide stockholders with an opportunity to hear all portions of the official meeting as conducted by the Chairman of the Board and the Corporate Secretary, submit written questions and comments during the Annual Meeting, and vote online during the open poll portion of the meeting. The Company expects to resume in-person or hybrid annual meetings beginning with its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
To access ArcBest's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020, please visit https://arcb.com/investor-relations.
