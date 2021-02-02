ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $816.4 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $717.4 million.  ArcBest's fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $30.3 million compared to an operating loss of $11.2 million the previous year, and net income of $23.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share compared to a fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.  The 2019 fourth quarter results included a noncash impairment charge of $26.5 million (pre-tax), or $19.8 million (after-tax) and $0.75 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $37.5 million in fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019 operating income of $20.2 million.  On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $26.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

"Year-over-year fourth quarter revenue growth of nearly 14 percent and non-GAAP operating income growth of nearly 86 percent reflects improvements in the demand for our integrated capacity solutions in this environment, and effective cost management," said ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, Judy R. McReynolds.

ArcBest's full year 2020 revenue totaled $2.9 billion compared to $3.0 billion in 2019.  Net income was $71.1 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2019.  On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest's 2020 net income was $85.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $76.3 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in 2019. 

ABF Freight will pay a profit-sharing bonus to union-represented employees.  As provided for in the 2018 collective bargaining agreement, the bonus is the result of achieving a 95.3 percent ABF Freight operating ratio in 2020.  "I'm proud of our ABF Freight team and I'm very pleased we are able to pay this bonus," said McReynolds.

1.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 2020 Versus Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Revenue of $554.4 million compared to $513.3 million, a per-day increase of 8.0 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 7.8 percent, with a double-digit percentage increase in LTL-rated tonnage partially offset by a double-digit percentage decrease in TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 2.8 percent. Total weight per shipment increase of 4.9 percent and an increase of 9.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment positively impacted by fourth quarter freight mix changes.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 0.4 percent and was negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes versus prior year. Revenue per hundredweight on traditional published LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge and transactional LTL-rated shipments, improved by a percentage in the low-single digits.
  • Operating income of $27.9 million compared to operating income of $20.5 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $34.9 million compared to operating income of $25.4 million.

Fourth quarter revenue growth in ArcBest's Asset-Based business was the result of improving trends in customer shipping patterns, including strength in the housing market, that contributed to shipment and tonnage growth versus the prior year period.  Continuing strategies to fill available empty capacity in the Asset-Based network, which contributed to the increase in the average size of shipments, resulted in improved average shipment revenue and greater profitability.  Shipment handling and freight movement metrics were also positive during the quarter and reflect the benefits of enhanced optimization and labor management tools previously implemented.  The marketplace pricing environment remains positive and rational in support of ArcBest's efforts to secure needed price increases. 

Asset-Light

Fourth Quarter 2020 Versus Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Revenue of $301.2 million compared to $237.0 million, a per-day increase of 27.1 percent.
  • Operating income of $5.5 million compared to an operating loss of $25.4 million that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $5.5 million compared to operating income of $1.1 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $8.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million.

Fourth quarter revenue in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment increased significantly compared to the prior year period as improving customer demand, combined with higher market-driven rate levels, resulted in business growth and improved profitability.  Limited availability of logistics equipment and carrier resources in the marketplace positively impacted the demand for most all of the asset-light services offered by ArcBest.  As seen throughout the year, growth in the offering of managed transportation solutions positively contributed to fourth quarter revenue growth.  The tradeoffs of managing rising purchased transportation costs relative to the price increases secured from customers continues to pressure margins.  However, labor and other cost efficiencies, in part reflect the benefit of technologies, resulted in an increase in fourth quarter operating income.

At FleetNet, despite an increase in total revenue associated with improved revenue per event, a decline in total events contributed to lower operating income compared to the prior year period.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 2020 Versus Full Year 2019

  • Revenue of $2.09 billion, compared to $2.14 billion, an average daily decrease of 3.0 percent.
  • Tonnage per day decrease of 0.4 percent.
  • Shipments per day decrease of 4.1 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.4 percent impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes versus prior year. Revenue per hundredweight on traditional published LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge and transactional LTL-rated shipments, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits.
  • Operating income of $98.9 million compared to $102.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $121.3 million compared to $118.8 million.
  • Profit-sharing bonus to union-represented ABF Freight employees of $5.0 million, consistent with 2019.

Asset-Light

Full Year 2020 Versus Full Year 2019

  • Revenue of $984.2 million compared to $950.1 million, an average daily increase of 3.0 percent.
  • Operating income of $13.0 million compared to an operating loss of $15.4 million that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $13.0 million compared to operating income of $11.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million compared to $23.8 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2020, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, equaled $92 million.  Net capital expenditures in 2020 included $63 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest's Asset-Based operation.  Because of reductions announced in early second quarter 2020 associated with the effects of the global pandemic and shifts in the timing of some expenditures into 2021, net capital expenditures for 2020 were approximately 35 percent below the annual average during the previous three years.  Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $114 million in 2020.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

During 2020, ArcBest increased shareholder returns through payment of an eight cent per share quarterly dividend and purchase of ArcBest shares valued at approximately $6.6 million.  These actions to enhance shareholder returns are expected to continue in 2021.  As recently announced, ArcBest restored the authorized amount of its share repurchase program for future purchases of ArcBest common stock to $50 million.         

Closing Comments

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was unpredictable, and 2020 was a very challenging year for our customers and our employees," McReynolds said. "Our execution during this unprecedented period is worth noting. As an essential business, our logistics solutions are aiding our customers and our society as we all navigate an uncertain event. I'm very proud of the way our employees are responding to customers' needs for changes and continuing to strengthen our relationships while being flexible and adaptive." 

NOTE

 ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2020 fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.  The call will be today, Tuesday, February 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 747-0365. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on March 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21989590. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through March 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs.  We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.  At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; the ability to maintain third-party information technology systems or licenses; widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease and the effects of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other public health crisis; regulatory measures that may be implemented in response to widespread illness, including the COVID-19 pandemic; ineffectiveness of our business continuity plans to meet our operational needs in the event of adverse external events or conditions; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight, and any write-offs associated therewith; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand, including the impact of and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; litigation or claims asserted against us; the loss of key employees or the inability to execute succession planning strategies; maintaining our intellectual property rights, brand, and corporate reputation; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; timing and amount of capital expenditures; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; regulatory, economic, and other risks arising from our international business; acts of terrorism or war, or the impact of antiterrorism and safety measures; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Phone: 479-785-6200

Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 







December 31



December 31







2020



2019



2020



2019







(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except share and per share data)



REVENUES



$

816,414



$

717,418



$

2,940,163



$

2,988,310































OPERATING EXPENSES(1)





786,162





728,647





2,841,885





2,924,540































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)





30,252





(11,229)





98,278





63,770































OTHER INCOME (COSTS)



























Interest and dividend income





494





1,591





3,616





6,453



Interest and other related financing costs





(2,512)





(2,874)





(11,697)





(11,467)



Other, net





1,965





485





2,299





(7,285)









(53)





(798)





(5,782)





(12,299)































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES





30,199





(12,027)





92,496





51,471































INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)





6,285





(6,478)





21,396





11,486































NET INCOME (LOSS)



$

23,914



$

(5,549)



$

71,100



$

39,985































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE



























Basic



$

0.94



$

(0.22)



$

2.80



$

1.56



Diluted



$

0.89



$

(0.22)



$

2.69



$

1.51































AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING



























Basic





25,427,449





25,490,393





25,410,232





25,535,529



Diluted





26,734,287





25,490,393





26,422,523





26,450,055































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE



$

0.08



$

0.08



$

0.32



$

0.32















1) 

The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include a noncash impairment charge related to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship, intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















December 31



December 31







2020



2019







(Unaudited)



Note







($ thousands, except share data)



ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents



$

303,954



$

201,909



Short-term investments





65,408





116,579



Accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $7,851; 2019 - $5,448)





320,870





282,579



Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $660; 2019 - $476)





14,343





18,774



Prepaid expenses





37,774





30,377



Prepaid and refundable income taxes





11,397





9,439



Other





4,422





4,745



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





758,168





664,402



















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT















Land and structures





342,178





342,122



Revenue equipment





916,760





896,020



Service, office, and other equipment





233,810





233,354



Software





163,193





151,068



Leasehold improvements





15,156





10,383









1,671,097





1,632,947



Less allowances for depreciation and amortization





992,407





949,355









678,690





683,592



















GOODWILL





88,320





88,320



INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET





54,981





58,832



OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS





115,195





68,470



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





6,158





7,725



OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS





77,496





79,866







$

1,779,008



$

1,651,207



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable



$

170,898



$

134,374



Income taxes payable





316





12



Accrued expenses





246,746





232,321



Current portion of long-term debt





67,105





57,305



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





21,482





20,265



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





506,547





444,277



















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion





217,119





266,214



OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion





97,839





52,277



POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion





18,555





20,294



OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





37,948





38,892



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





72,407





66,210



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

     issued 2020: 29,045,309 shares; 2019: 28,810,902 shares





290





288



Additional paid-in capital





342,354





333,943



Retained earnings





595,932





533,187



   Treasury stock, at cost, 2020: 3,656,938 shares; 2019: 3,404,639 shares





(111,173)





(104,578)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,190





203



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





828,593





763,043







$

1,779,008



$

1,651,207













Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















Year Ended 







December 31







2020



2019







Unaudited







($ thousands)



 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income



$

71,100



$

39,985



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





114,379





108,099



Amortization of intangibles





4,012





4,367



Pension settlement expense, including termination expense





89





8,505



Share-based compensation expense





10,478





9,523



Provision for losses on accounts receivable





2,058





1,223



Change in deferred income taxes





7,715





5,411



Asset impairment(1)









26,514



Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination





(2,376)





(5,247)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Receivables





(35,860)





13,720



Prepaid expenses





(7,966)





(4,756)



Other assets





2,646





(1,365)



Income taxes





(1,712)





(8,720)



Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net





756





728



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities





40,670





(27,623)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





205,989





170,364



















 INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings





(43,248)





(90,955)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





13,348





13,490



Purchases of short-term investments





(165,133)





(129,709)



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments





216,735





120,409



Capitalization of internally developed software





(14,241)





(11,476)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





7,461





(98,241)



















 FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Borrowings under credit facilities





180,000







Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program





45,000







Proceeds from notes payable









20,410



Payments on long-term debt





(326,098)





(58,938)



Net change in book overdrafts





6,510





(2,722)



Deferred financing costs









(562)



Payment of common stock dividends





(8,157)





(8,187)



Purchases of treasury stock





(6,595)





(9,110)



Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation





(2,065)





(1,291)



NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(111,405)





(60,400)



















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





102,045





11,723



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





201,909





190,186



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$

303,954



$

201,909



















 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Equipment and other financings



$

61,803



$

70,372



Accruals for equipment received



$

1,667



$

234



Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets



$

67,819



$

32,761















1) 

Noncash impairment charge recognized in the year ended December 31, 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

























FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS























































Three Months Ended 





Year Ended 







December 31





December 31







2020





2019





2020





2019







Unaudited







($ thousands, except percentages)



REVENUES

















































Asset-Based



$

554,392









$

513,331









$

2,092,031









$

2,144,679

























































ArcBest





245,579











184,257











779,115











738,392







FleetNet





55,625











52,781











205,049











211,738







Total Asset-Light





301,204











237,038











984,164











950,130

























































Other and eliminations





(39,182)











(32,951)











(136,032)











(106,499)







Total consolidated revenues



$

816,414









$

717,418









$

2,940,163









$

2,988,310

























































OPERATING EXPENSES

















































Asset-Based

















































Salaries, wages, and benefits



$

275,476



49.7

%



$

274,966



53.6

%



$

1,095,694



52.4

%



$

1,148,761



53.6

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses





52,051



9.4







61,631



12.0







209,095



10.0







257,133



12.0



Operating taxes and licenses





12,581



2.2







12,732



2.5







49,300



2.4







50,209



2.3



Insurance





8,910



1.6







9,281



1.8







33,568



1.6







32,516



1.5



Communications and utilities





4,490



0.8







4,433



0.9







17,916



0.8







18,614



0.9



Depreciation and amortization





23,675



4.3







23,428



4.5







94,326



4.5







89,798



4.2



Rents and purchased transportation





78,795



14.2







54,245



10.6







250,159



12.0







221,479



10.3



Shared services





62,104



11.2







51,109



9.9







217,258



10.4







212,773



9.9



Gain on sale of property and equipment





(103)









(4,189)



(0.8)







(3,309)



(0.2)







(5,892)



(0.3)



Innovative technology costs(1)





6,937



1.3







4,539



0.9







22,458



1.1







13,739



0.6



Other





1,533



0.3







610



0.1







6,701



0.3







3,488



0.2



Total Asset-Based





526,449



95.0

%





492,785



96.0

%





1,993,166



95.3

%





2,042,618



95.2

%



















































ArcBest

















































Purchased transportation





206,532



84.1

%





153,935



83.5

%





649,933



83.4

%





606,113



82.1

%

Supplies and expenses





2,612



1.0







2,377



1.3







9,627



1.2







10,789



1.5



Depreciation and amortization(2)





2,382



1.0







2,531



1.4







9,714



1.3







11,344



1.5



Shared services





26,199



10.7







22,757



12.4







90,983



11.7







93,961



12.7



Other





2,924



1.2







2,636



1.4







9,203



1.2







9,860



1.3



Asset Impairment(3)













26,514



14.4















26,514



3.6









240,649



98.0

%





210,750



114.4

%





769,460



98.8

%





758,581



102.7

%

FleetNet





55,067



99.0

%





51,660



97.9

%





201,682



98.4

%





206,932



97.7

%

Total Asset-Light





295,716











262,410











971,142











965,513

























































Other and eliminations





(36,003)











(26,548)











(122,423)











(83,591)







Total consolidated operating expenses



$

786,162



96.3

%



$

728,647



101.6

%



$

2,841,885



96.7

%



$

2,924,540



97.9

%



















































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

















































Asset-Based



$

27,943









$

20,546









$

98,865









$

102,061

























































ArcBest





4,930











(26,493)











9,655











(20,189)







FleetNet





558











1,121











3,367











4,806







Total Asset-Light





5,488











(25,372)











13,022











(15,383)

























































Other and eliminations(4)





(3,179)











(6,403)











(13,609)











(22,908)







Total consolidated operating income (loss)



$

30,252









$

(11,229)









$

98,278









$

63,770



















1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.

3) 

Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

4) 

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 





December 31





December 31







2020



2019





2020





2019



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except per share data)



Operating Income (Loss)



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

30,252



$

(11,229)



$

98,278



$

63,770



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





7,231





4,553





22,571





15,657



Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)









26,514









26,514



ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(3)









329









2,687



Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)

















350



Non-GAAP amounts



$

37,483



$

20,167



$

120,849



$

108,978































Net Income (Loss)



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

23,914



$

(5,549)



$

71,100



$

39,985



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)





5,506





3,501





17,340





11,963



Asset impairment, after-tax(2)









19,836









19,836



ELD conversion costs, after-tax(3)









245









1,996



Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(4)

















260



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(5)









297





66





7,972



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(2,058)





(979)





(2,316)





(3,692)



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)





(31)





17





510





481



Tax credits(7)





(1,285)





(2,526)





(1,285)





(2,526)



Non-GAAP amounts



$

26,046



$

14,842



$

85,415



$

76,275































Diluted Earnings Per Share(8)



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

0.89



$

(0.22)



$

2.69



$

1.51



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)





0.21





0.13





0.66





0.45



Asset impairment, after-tax(2)









0.75









0.75



ELD conversion costs, after-tax(3)









0.01









0.08



Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(4)

















0.01



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(5)









0.01









0.30



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(0.08)





(0.04)





(0.09)





(0.14)



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)













0.02





0.02



Tax credits(7)





(0.05)





(0.10)





(0.05)





(0.10)



Non-GAAP amounts(9)



$

0.97



$

0.56



$

3.23



$

2.88













Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.    

 

Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables





The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.





1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

3) 

The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include impairment charges related to equipment replacement and other one-time costs incurred to comply with the electronic logging device ("ELD") mandate which became effective in December 2019.

4)  

The year ended December 31, 2019 includes a one-time consulting fee associated with the termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan.

5)  

For the year ended December 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan were excluded from the financial information management used to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was completed in 2019. The year ended December 31, 2019 also includes a noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include pension settlement expense of $0.3 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

6)  

The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

7)  

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, represents a research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2020 which relates to the year ended December 31, 2019. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include a $1.4 million research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2019 which relates to years prior to 2019, and include a $1.2 million alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2018 which was recorded in fourth quarter 2019 due to the December 2019 retroactive reinstatement.

8)  

For the year ended December 31, 2019, ArcBest used the two-class method for calculating earnings per share, which requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts. For fourth quarter 2019, ArcBest reported a net loss on a GAAP basis and reported net income on a non-GAAP basis. The average common shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fourth quarter 2019 were adjusted to include unvested restricted stock awards in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share under the two-class method as follows:









Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Average Common Shares Outstanding









Diluted shares on GAAP basis





25,490,393



Effect of unvested restricted stock awards





931,908



Non-GAAP diluted shares





26,422,301







9)  

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not sum due to rounding.

10)  

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

 





Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 







December 31



December 31







2020



2019



2020



2019



Segment Operating Income Reconciliations



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except percentages)



Asset-Based Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

27,943



95.0

%



$

20,546



96.0

%



$

98,865



95.3

%



$

102,061



95.2

%



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





6,937



(1.3)







4,539



(0.9)







22,458



(1.1)







13,739



(0.6)





ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(3)













329



(0.1)















2,687



(0.1)





Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)





























295







Non-GAAP amounts



$

34,880



93.7

%



$

25,414



95.0

%



$

121,323



94.2

%



$

118,782



94.5

%















Asset-Light























ArcBest Segment











Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

4,930



98.0

%



$

(26,493)



114.4

%



$

9,655



98.8

%



$

(20,189)



102.7

%



Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)













26,514



(14.4)















26,514



(3.6)





Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)





























23







Non-GAAP amounts



$

4,930



98.0

%



$

21



100.0

%



$

9,655



98.8

%



$

6,348



99.1

%















FleetNet Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

558



99.0

%



$

1,121



97.9

%



$

3,367



98.4

%



$

4,806



97.7

%



Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)





























12







Non-GAAP amounts



$

558



99.0

%



$

1,121



97.9

%



$

3,367



98.4

%



$

4,818



97.7

%















Total Asset-Light











Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

5,488



98.2

%



$

(25,372)



110.7

%



$

13,022



98.7

%



$

(15,383)



101.6

%



Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)













26,514



(11.2)















26,514



(2.8)





Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)





























35







Non-GAAP amounts



$

5,488



98.2

%



$

1,142



99.5

%



$

13,022



98.7

%



$

11,166



98.8

%















Other and Eliminations











Operating Loss ($)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

(3,179)









$

(6,403)









$

(13,609)









$

(22,908)









Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





294











14











113











1,918









Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



































20









Non-GAAP amounts



$

(2,885)









$

(6,389)









$

(13,496)









$

(20,970)



















Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Segment Operating Income Reconciliations non-GAAP table.     

 

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation





























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated











































































(Unaudited)





































($ thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020











Other



Income



Income

















Operating



Income



Before Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(10)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

30,252



$

(53)



$

30,199



$

6,285



$

23,914



20.8

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





7,231





182





7,413





1,907





5,506



25.7



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(2,058)





(2,058)









(2,058)





Tax benefit from vested RSUs(6)

















31





(31)





Tax credits(7)

















1,285





(1,285)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

37,483



$

(1,929)



$

35,554



$

9,508



$

26,046



26.7

%







Year Ended December 31, 2020









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(10)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

98,278



$

(5,782)



$

92,496



$

21,396



$

71,100



23.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





22,571





779





23,350





6,010





17,340



25.7



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(5)









89





89





23





66



25.8



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(2,316)





(2,316)









(2,316)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)

















(510)





510





Tax credits(7)





















1,285





(1,285)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

120,849



$

(7,230)



$

113,619



$

28,204



$

85,415



24.8

%











































Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Operating



Other



Income (Loss)



Income



Net











Income



Income



Before Income



Tax Provision



Income









(Loss)



(Costs)



Taxes



(Benefit)



(Loss)



Tax Rate(10)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

(11,229)



$

(798)



$

(12,027)



$

(6,478)



$

(5,549)



(53.9)

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





4,553





162





4,715





1,214





3,501



25.7



Asset impairment(2)





26,514









26,514





6,678





19,836



25.2



ELD conversion costs(3)





329









329





84





245



25.5



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(5)









399





399





102





297



25.6



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(979)





(979)









(979)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)

















(17)





17





Tax credits(7)

















2,526





(2,526)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

20,167



$

(1,216)



$

18,951



$

4,109



$

14,842



21.7

%











































Year Ended December 31, 2019









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(10)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

63,770



$

(12,299)



$

51,471



$

11,486



$

39,985



22.3

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





15,657





453





16,110





4,147





11,963



25.7



Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)





26,514









26,514





6,678





19,836



25.2



ELD conversion costs(3)





2,687









2,687





691





1,996



25.7



Nonunion pension termination costs(4)





350









350





90





260



25.7



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(5)









9,358





9,358





1,386





7,972



14.8



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(3,692)





(3,692)









(3,692)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)

















(481)





481





Tax credits(7)

















2,526





(2,526)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

108,978



$

(6,180)



$

102,798



$

26,523



$

76,275



25.8

%











Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.        

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance, because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement.





Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 





December 31





December 31







2020



2019



2020



2019







(Unaudited)



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



($ thousands)









Net Income (Loss)



$

23,914



$

(5,549)



$

71,100



$

39,985



Interest and other related financing costs





2,512





2,874





11,697





11,467



Income tax provision (benefit)





6,285





(6,478)





21,396





11,486



Depreciation and amortization





30,260





29,134





118,391





112,466



Amortization of share-based compensation





2,522





2,255





10,478





9,523



Amortization of net actuarial (gains) losses of benefit plans and pension settlement expense, including termination expense(1)





(148)





618





(500)





9,758



Asset impairment(2)









26,514









26,514



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



$

65,345



$

49,368



$

232,562



$

221,199















1)  

The year ended December 31, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. The year ended December 31, 2019 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $4.2 million related to the Company's nonunion defined benefit pension plan, for which plan termination was completed as of December 31, 2019,and a $4.0 million noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.4 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

2)  

Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.









Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 







December 31



December 31







2020



2019



2020



2019



Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited)







($ thousands)













ArcBest



























Operating Income (Loss)



$

4,930



$

(26,493)



$

9,655



$

(20,189)



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,382





2,531





9,714





11,344



Asset impairment(4)









26,514









26,514



Adjusted EBITDA



$

7,312



$

2,552



$

19,369



$

17,669













FleetNet









Operating Income



$

558



$

1,121



$

3,367



$

4,806



Depreciation and amortization(3)





418





359





1,622





1,341



Adjusted EBITDA



$

976



$

1,480



$

4,989



$

6,147













Total Asset-Light



























Operating Income (Loss)



$

5,488



$

(25,372)



$

13,022



$

(15,383)



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,800





2,890





11,336





12,685



Asset impairment(4)









26,514









26,514



Adjusted EBITDA



$

8,288



$

4,032



$

24,358



$

23,816















3)  

Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses.

4)  

Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS









































Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 







December 31



December 31







2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change







(Unaudited)



Asset-Based







































































Workdays





61.5





61.5









253.0





251.5











































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT



$

35.76



$

35.62



0.4%



$

34.60



$

35.44



(2.4)%







































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment



$

458.71



$

435.59



5.3%



$

441.73



$

435.60



1.4%







































Shipments





1,206,783





1,173,949



2.8%





4,756,248





4,928,750



(3.5)%







































Shipments / Day





19,622





19,089



2.8%





18,799





19,597



(4.1)%







































Tonnage (Tons)





773,915





717,708



7.8%





3,035,834





3,028,974



0.2%







































Tons / Day





12,584





11,670



7.8%





11,999





12,044



(0.4)%







































Pounds / Shipment





1,283





1,223



4.9%





1,277





1,229



3.9%







































Average Length of Haul (Miles)





1,097





1,032



6.3%





1,080





1,034



4.4%



















































1)  

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.

 





Year Over Year % Change





Three Months Ended 



Year Ended 





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



















(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)



























Revenue / Shipment





15.5%





4.9%















Shipments / Day





15.5%





(4.9%)













2)  

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-and-full-year-2020-results-301219557.html

SOURCE ArcBest

