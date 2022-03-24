ArcheMedX, a behavioral science-based learning company providing a smarter way to predict and improve clinical team performance, recently passed a significant data milestone.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Company announced its clinician learning and predictive analytics platform, Ready, has now surpassed more than 25 million essential learning behaviors informing its predictive performance models. These models have enabled more than 50 pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, clinical research organizations, and healthcare systems to improve how clinical research professionals and healthcare providers conduct more efficient clinical trials and deliver better care for millions of patients.
"I am incredibly proud of our team and Ready's growing impact. The predictive performance insights we provide leading healthcare and life science organizations are helping them to optimize the clinical trial process and accelerate the broader adoption of life saving treatments", said Joel Selzer, co-founder and CEO of ArcheMedX.
ArcheMedX employs a unique behavioral algorithm that measures and models how individuals consume and engage in more interactive learning experiences delivered through the platform. The platform then distills these behavioral data to predict the readiness of staff, teams, and sites to conduct a complex clinical study or to more effectively diagnose and treat a patient with a specific condition.
Added Dr. Brian McGowan, co-founder and Chief Learning Officer at ArcheMedX, "Surpassing 25 million behaviors enables us to broaden our behavioral models, advance our predictive algorithms, and most importantly, accelerate the success of our clinical research partners. It's a big milestone for ArcheMedX, our partners, and patient care!"
Industry leaders such as Astella, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Merck, Novartis, Otsuka, Regeneron, and Takeda have benefited from the educational impact and behavioral insights Ready provides across dozens of therapeutic areas, including the Company's recent analysis of 12,000+ clinicians treating CNS conditions. Similar behavioral insights are utilized by global clinical research organizations, such as PRA Health Sciences (now ICON), and an increasing number of trial sponsors to improve team performance and optimize study startup activities.
With Ready, trial sponsors and CROs are accelerating enrollment and preventing downstream risks and delays. Clinical trial leaders are utilizing Ready today to transform site selection and site initiation by predicting and improving the performance of their decentralized trial teams and traditional study sites. As PIs, CRAs, and coordinators consume essential study documents (i.e., protocols, laboratory manuals, etc) and video-based training materials on-demand, Ready predicts their ability to perform their role and provides trial leaders real-time insight to inform faster operational decisions far earlier in the study.
About ArcheMedX
ArcheMedX enables life sciences and healthcare organizations to better equip, evaluate, and predict team and clinician performance, in order to accelerate the development and adoption of new clinical treatments and best practices. Ready by ArcheMedX is an industry leading solution that provides a smarter way to predict and improve clinical team performance. The platform applies behavioral science to enhance how clinicians and trial team members will apply knowledge and skills in real-world scenarios. Ready then analyzes unique behavioral indicators to reveal areas of readiness and potential risk.
To learn more about our readiness solutions across clinical operations, commercial programs, and medical education, visit http://www.archemedx.com or follow ArcheMedX on LinkedIn.
