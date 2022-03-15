CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Archer Peers is a family owned and run independent estate agent that has been established for over 25 years in Royston, Hertfordshire, and the surrounding villages, with extensive knowledge in all areas of property including land, property renovations/extensions and new builds.
Archer Peers has an office premises in the center of Royston, with eye-catching window displays where they showcase all of their available properties. With the property market constantly changing, and right now being busier than ever, Archer Peers decided they wanted to install a TV screen in their window to enable them to show more properties than they can currently fit on their existing hanging static displays.
The Hertfordshire estate agent approached ECS Global with their vision for their office window, and they also voiced their initial concerns regarding the sunlight reflecting off the window and making a screen unreadable. ECS Global conducted a site visit to assess what could be offered and reassured Archer Peers the sunlight would not be a problem. Following the successful visit, Archer Peers have installed a 49-inch high brightness HD screen driven by the ECS5 Multimedia Suite.
The addition of this large screen and multimedia suite means Archer Peers have made their window display much more engaging for passing traffic, both on foot and in vehicles. Archer Peers are now able to add new properties to their window display in seconds, and have the ability to create content themselves, without the need for an external design studio.
A huge benefit of the installation of ECS5 for Archer Peers is that they now have the ability to show video content in their window displays, which is something the estate agent produce for all of their high value properties.
Archer Peers shared their vision and ideas for displaying content with ECS Global's Design Service team, who in turn creates and manages the templates used to display content on the screen in the Archer Peers window. This service allows small businesses such as estate agents, coffee shops, jewelers and more, to utilize TV screens and other multimedia devices, without the need for a marketing or a content creation department to make designs.
Since the installation of ECS5 and the screen, Archer Peers has experienced increased engagement from passing foot traffic, leading customers to come into their store. Archer Peers also reported a 30% increase in customer inquiries relating to properties shown on the TV screen, many of these enquires came from customers scanning the QR code on their designs using their smartphones.
Harry Simmonds, Associate Director at Archer Peers, said "The estate agent industry is evolving at a fast pace, having the ability to display high quality video content in our shop window is a huge benefit to us and puts us a step ahead of our competitors. ECS Global took the difficulty out of us being able to do this and are always on hand whenever we have design requirements".
ECS5 enables organizations to bring together all their communication channels with one solution, using one instance of data and logic, and one intuitive design suite, rather than what is hugely inefficient and prevalent today, multiple individual systems, where nothing is joined up, consistent or enforcing strong quality branding.
By bringing together in-store communication solutions and introducing efficiencies through ECS5 , you are able to react to your competition at pace and will ultimately increase sales, in what is an ever more competitive environment.
Derek Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at ECS Global Inc, said "We are very excited to have Archer Peers as our first estate agent client and are so pleased to have enabled them to show quality video content in their eye-catching window display. We are looking forward to working with similar businesses who are looking to make a simple change and see great results."
For more information, visit http://www.ecsglobalinc.com or email clientrelations@ecsglobalinc.com
Media Contact
Yelsel Bradley, ECS Global Inc., +44 (0) 7714 952 194, yelsel.bradley@ecsglobalinc.com
SOURCE ECS Global Inc.